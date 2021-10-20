CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tempesta di Mare to Present ‘Women of Antiquity’

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTempesta di Mare is set to present “Women of Antiquity” to kick off its 20th anniversary season. The showcase, which will honor heroines and villainesses from history and legend, will present music by...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Women and their Work presents Fresh from the Studio

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This edition of Fresh from the Studio features artists Court Lurie, Elvia Perrin & Mars Woodhill. Lurie invites the viewer into her...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Guildhall School of Music & Drama and the Barbican presents "Women in Architecture"

Guildhall School of Music & Drama and the Barbican presents "Women in Architecture" Discover the critical role women have played in the development of modern architecture in this six-week in-person course. Developed by Guildhall School of Music & Drama in association with the Barbican, the course provides an engaging introduction...
VISUAL ART
whatsupnewp.com

FirstWorks to present “Women Trailblazers in Music” in November

A new project from Rhode Island College Artist-In-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman will be presented live and virtually next month. “Women Trailblazers in Music” will premiere in person at Sapinsley Hall on the RIC campus on November 4th and will be live-streamed on November 5th at 8PM. “Women Trailblazers in Music”...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Anne Marie Stanley Takes Home Top Prize at 2021 Giargiari Bel Canto Vocal Competition

The Academy of Vocal Arts has announced the 2021 Giargiari Bel Canto Vocal Competition winners. Taking home first prize was mezzo-soprano Anne Marie Stanley with tenor Sahel Salam winning the Audience Favorite award. The second Prize went to baritone Kevin Gódinez. Stanley has performed with such companies as Spoleto Festival...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Stone
operawire.com

Handel Singing Competition Announces the 2021 Winner

(Credit: Chris Christodoulou) Soprano Hillary Cronin was named the winner of the 2021 Handel Singing Competition, taking home the £5000 prize and the Audience Prize. The 29-year-old artist performed selections from “Rinaldo,” ‘Semele,” and “Brockes Passion.”. The second prize winner of £2000 was mezzo-soprano Bethany Horak-Hallet. Baritone Kieran Rayner and...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Wear Yellow Proudly Announces Inaugural In-Person Concert ‘Songs to the Moon’

Wear Yellow Proudly (WYP), an arts and advocacy initiative founded to counter anti-Asian sentiment in the pandemic’s wake, has announced its first in-person concert, “Songs to the Moon.” The concert is set to take place on Oct. 30, 2021, at The Dimenna Center for Classical Music in New York City.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Les Grandes Voix / Les Grands Solistes To Showcase Juan Diego Flórez in Recital

Les Grands Voix / Les Grands Solistes are set to present a recital starring tenor Juan Diego Flórez on Dec. 3, 2021. The showcase, which will also feature pianist Vincenzo Scalera, will include music by Schubert, Bellini, Rossini, Tosti, Donizetti, Verdi, and Puccini. Among the pieces performed will be arias from such operas as “Jerusalem,” “Le Villi,” “Il Duca d’Alba,” “Il Signor Bruschino,” and “Semiramide.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Festival Diary 2021: Wexford Festival Opera, Day 3

Today was the last of my three day trip to the Wexford Festival Opera, and what journey it was! Every day from mid-morning to late evening was a non-stop series of events, with barely time for a coffee or a bite to eat. My morning started with a meeting with...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiquity#Philadelphia#Dido And Aeneas#Mezzo Soprano Meg Bragle#Ismaele#H Ndel
operawire.com

Greek National Opera Presents Online Premiere of Unique ‘Nozze di Figaro’

The Greek National Opera has premiered a broadcast of “Le Nozze di Figaro on its official GNO TV streaming platform. The opera stars Dmitri Platanias, Cellia Costea, Dionysios Sourbis, Aprhrodite Patoulidou, and Miranda Makrynioti, Marissia Papalexious, Yannis Yannissis, Christos Kechris, Yannis Kalyvas, Marilena Striftobola, and Kostis Rassidakis. The production, which was directed by Alexandros Efkleidis, reimagines the masterwork as taking place on a film set.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Roulette 2021 Review: “eL/Aficionado”

A Brilliant Casting Choice Transforms Ashley’s Unique Opera. The internationally recognized performance art venue Roulette in Brooklyn is featuring the revival of Robert Ashley’s “eL/Aficionado” and illuminates the vital relevancy of this opera today. Mimi Johnson, as producer, and Tom Hamilton, as music director, revive Ashley’s vision with a new...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Opera UCLA to World Premiere ‘Cesare, Child of Night’

Opera UCLA is set to world premiere “Cesare, Child of Night” from Composer and Film/TV Orchestrator Jonathan Beard in a production directed by Emmy-nominated director and Editor Stewart Schill. “Cesare, Child of Night” is a one-act electroacoustic opera based on the 1920 German silent horror film “The Cabinet of Dr....
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Serena Sáenz Wins Montserrat Caballé Competition

Soprano Serena Sáenz has won first place at the Concurso de Canto Montserrat Caballé. The XVI edition took place at the Gran Teatre del Liceu and saw Sáenz win 15.000 € as well as special mention by the audience, the Liceu and the Festival Castell de Peralada. Sáenz has performed...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Rolando Villazón to Present Recital at the Pittsburgh Opera

Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist alumnus Rolando Villazón is set to return to Pittsburgh for a recital to benefit Pittsburgh Opera’s acclaimed Resident Artist Program. The recital will be held on Nov. 21, 2021 at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters with pianist Carrie-Ann Matheson. In a statement, the tenor said, “Being a Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
operawire.com

Academy of Vocal Arts Announces Season Opening Concert

The Academy of Vocal Arts will kick off its new season with a concert of opera favorites. The concert will feature Act three of Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” Act two of Puccini’s “La bohème,” and ensembles from Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” Ambroise Thomas’ “Mignon,” Franz Lehár’s “The Merry Widow,” Beethoven’s “Fidelio,” and Rossini’s “Il barbiere di Siviglia.”
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Merola Opera Program to Present ‘An Autumn Afternoon with Raehann Bryce-Davis’

The Merola Opera Program Virtual Recital Series is set to return this November with a showcase “An Autumn Afternoon with Raehann Bryce-Davis.”. On Nov. 7, 2021, audiences will hear the mezzo-soprano alongside pianist Jeanne-Minette Cilliers as they take on a program that features the world premiere of “I Am Not an Angry Black Woman” by Maria Thompson Corley, German lieder from Brahms, Schumann, Strauss, and Wagner, and music by Margaret Bonds, B.E. Boykin, Ernesto Lecuona, Pablo Luna, and Florence Price.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Teresa Berganza Receives Honor from Teatro Real

Teresa Berganza has been named Patron of Honor of the Teatro Real in Madrid. The Institution’s Board of Trustees proposed the honor at a meeting that took place on Oct. 5, 2021. Berganza has been linked to the Teatro Real since the period when it was a concert hall and...
WORLD
operawire.com

Oper Frankfurt Appoints Thomas Guggeis As General Music Director

Oper Frankfurt has announced the appointment of German conductor Thomas Guggeis as its new General Music Director starting 2023-24 season, succeeding Sebastian Weigle. “I have been following Thomas Guggeis’ path since he stepped in for Christoph von Dohnányi in Berlin’s “Salome” in 2018. To speak of a singular talent is an understatement. Despite his young age, Thomas Guggeis is no longer a talent, but astonishingly advanced in everything that a conductor has to achieve in such an important position,” said Oper Frankfurt’s Intendant Bernd Loebe. “He has a musical idea for every task, can easily implement his ideas technically, and experiences the music with emotion and empathy for orchestras and soloists. Many conversations that we have already had made me quickly realize: We think similarly, we question ourselves, we take every detail seriously, and we enjoy music,” added Loebe.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Oper Frankfurt Announces Cast Change for ‘Carmen’

Oper Frankfurt has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Carmen.”. The company noted that Adriana Gonzalez will take over the role of Micaëla, replacing Angela Vallone. Gonzalez won Operalia in 2019 and has performed at the Opera de Toulon, Opernhaus Zurich, Opéra de Lille, Opéra de Dijon...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy