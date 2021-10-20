Tempesta di Mare to Present ‘Women of Antiquity’

Oper Frankfurt has announced the appointment of German conductor Thomas Guggeis as its new General Music Director starting 2023-24 season, succeeding Sebastian Weigle. “I have been following Thomas Guggeis’ path since he stepped in for Christoph von Dohnányi in Berlin’s “Salome” in 2018. To speak of a singular talent is an understatement. Despite his young age, Thomas Guggeis is no longer a talent, but astonishingly advanced in everything that a conductor has to achieve in such an important position,” said Oper Frankfurt’s Intendant Bernd Loebe. “He has a musical idea for every task, can easily implement his ideas technically, and experiences the music with emotion and empathy for orchestras and soloists. Many conversations that we have already had made me quickly realize: We think similarly, we question ourselves, we take every detail seriously, and we enjoy music,” added Loebe.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO