It’s been 30 years since Electronic Arts released the original NHL Hockey for the Sega Genesis, and each year since, an updated version of the game has built upon its predecessor. Sometimes the advancements felt enormous (see: the addition of the one-timer and goalie control in NHL 94), while other times the updated rosters were the most important improvement. Most often, the advancements were reflections of the platform, with each console generation (from Genesis to the current next-gen platforms, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) offering improved graphics that made the visuals ever more realistic. This year’s game manages to hit on all fronts, offering a huge leap forward with regard to both presentation and gameplay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO