Wednesday Morning Links

Standing in the epicenter of a World Series storm with a broken leg, Charlie Morton was forced to make a choice. Give in to the considerable pain and leave of his own accord. Or dig deep and summon an otherworldly toughness. The 37-year-old, fighting the 17th battle of his postseason career, channeled all the grit and guile required from a true starting pitcher and stayed on the mound, retiring three more Houston Astros hitters before departing for the hospital and from this postseason.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO