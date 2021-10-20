Wednesday Morning Links

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, the first player in franchise history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases, is a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award honoring baseball’s top offensive players, Major League Baseball announced Monday.
Once considered a fringe talent at the plate, Mullins blossomed into a complete hitter during the 2021 season, batting .291 with 30 home runs and 59 RBI.
Since 1980, the Silver Slugger Award has been given to the best offensive players at each position in both the American and National leagues.
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernández, New York Yankees...
