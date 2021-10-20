CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wednesday Morning Links

By benmor78
Lone Star Ball
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Wilson observes that the Rangers haven’t given out a contract longer than three years...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lone Star Ball

Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

Not much news this morning, unless yall wanna read about the Astros clinching their third pennant in five years. Meh. Jeff Wilson writes a bit about Ezequiel Duran’s time in the AFL. And I’m sure a day doesn’t pass when you don’t ask yourself, what ever happened to Lil Ron...
DALLAS, TX
Lone Star Ball

Sunday morning Rangers things

The Braves beat the Dodgers last night, sending them to the World Series to face the Houston Astros. Andy McCullough looks at how the Dodgers — the team that built what was supposed to be the strongest and deepest pitching staff in the league — saw their pitching implode in the playoffs.
MLB
FanSided

Mariners: Trading for All-Star Catcher Willson Contreras

The Seattle Mariners are looking to improve at several positions this offseason, and acquiring a reliable starting catcher should be near the top of the priority list. Willson Contreras, an All-Star catcher with the rebuilding Chicago Cubs, is widely thought to be available via trade this offseason and could be the best fit on the market.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees slugger calls out local media over criticism

To quote a recent GEICO ad, if you cover New York sports, you criticize. It’s what you do. But one New York Yankees slugger thinks that the criticism has gotten a little out of hand. Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo responded this week to a recent article by Bob Klapisch of...
MLB
The Big Lead

Charlie Morton Pulled a Bob Gibson

Standing in the epicenter of a World Series storm with a broken leg, Charlie Morton was forced to make a choice. Give in to the considerable pain and leave of his own accord. Or dig deep and summon an otherworldly toughness. The 37-year-old, fighting the 17th battle of his postseason career, channeled all the grit and guile required from a true starting pitcher and stayed on the mound, retiring three more Houston Astros hitters before departing for the hospital and from this postseason.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

From Joc Pederson’s pearls to Martin Maldonado’s Twitter game, our postseason power rankings of former Chicago Cubs entering the World Series

The night before Game 3 of the 1999 World Series, Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux was talking with a group of Chicago reporters in a Manhattan hotel bar. When he got up to leave, Maddux turned to Chicago Tribune baseball writer Jerome Holtzman and said, “See you at work tomorrow.” It’s easy to forget baseball is a job, and the World Series is the end of a long and strenuous work year. For ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Fielder
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Center Fielder Cedric Mullins Is A Silver Slugger Award Finalist

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, the first player in franchise history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases, is a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award honoring baseball’s top offensive players, Major League Baseball announced Monday. Once considered a fringe talent at the plate, Mullins blossomed into a complete hitter during the 2021 season, batting .291 with 30 home runs and 59 RBI. Since 1980, the Silver Slugger Award has been given to the best offensive players at each position in both the American and National leagues. Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernández, New York Yankees...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Rangers
Lone Star Ball

NLCS Game 6 discussion thread

The Dodgers and the Braves play Game 6 of their NLCS series tonight, and with the Braves up 3-2 in the series, Atlanta can earn a berth in the World Series against the Astros with a win tonight. The Dodgers, meanwhile, will be trying to force a Game 7 with a win.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
KATC News

Siri sparks Astros; Houston evens series at 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros (all times local):. Rookie José Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy