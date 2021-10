EA Sports issued over 30,000 bans to active FIFA 22 accounts late Oct. 19 after they were found to exploit a no-loss glitch in the FUT Champions Finals from Oct. 15-17. The FUT Champions Finals is the premier competition each weekend in FIFA Ultimate Team. Players have to earn qualification each week through a play-off system. After qualifying, they are given 20 matches for the following Friday through Sunday to earn as many points as possible. There was a no-loss glitch found by players during the Oct. 15-17 Finals and a number of players abused the exploit to avoid losing games.

FIFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO