CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Empire State Building Offers New Engagement Package

TravelPulse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Empire State Building is now giving lovers the opportunity to have their dream proposal on top of the iconic New York City building with its “Happily Ever Empire” proposal package, providing VIP access to the building’s observatory on its 86th floor....

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Annual Empire State Building Run-Up Presented by Turkish Airlines Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation Returns on Oct. 26

Celebrities, Elite Tower Runners and Challenged Athletes to Participate in Iconic Race. NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, the Empire State Building announced the elite tower runners, challenged athletes and celebrities from around the world who will join lucky lottery winners to climb their way the 1,576 steps to the top of the The World's Most Famous Building on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 for the Empire State Building Run-Up (ESBRU) Presented by Turkish Airlines and Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation.
SPORTS
celebritypage.com

The Empire State Building Will Shine Purple For Spirit Day

This Thursday, October 21st, marks the 12th annual Spirit Day!. Spirit Day is an annual day of awareness for the LGBTQ community. It is promoted by GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ organization. Spirit Day was founded by Brittany McMillan when she was just 15 years old. The first annual Spirit Day started when McMillan urged her peers to wear purple in support of LGBTQ youth. Since then, purple has become the symbolic color of Spirit Day. Now, in 2021, Spirit Day has been going strong for 12 years. In honor of the momentous occasion, the Empire State Building will go purple. According to a press release from GLAAD:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Looking To Get Married? Couples Running Into All Kinds Of Problems Getting New York City Marriage License

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some lovebirds looking to wed in the Big Apple are finding popping the question is the easy part, but getting the marriage license is a whole other story. Due to the pandemic, appointments are limited. Couples told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Monday they’re scrambling. When Sravanti Balaji scheduled her December wedding in Mexico, legally she had to get her marriage license within 60 days of that date. In September, she went online to schedule an appointment with the New York City Clerk’s Office. “There were no appointments for several weeks. Between meetings at work, I would just keep refreshing,” Balaji...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York State offers COVID-19 guidance for Halloween

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State’s Division of Consumer Protection Monday offered parents and kids some guidance as Halloween nears. It suggests trying to incorporate a face mask into kis’ costumes and trick-or-treating in small groups. As far as handing out candy goes, it says don’t pick candy out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crain's New York Business

Empire State Building owner, struggling to find tenants, moves into acquiring apartments

The Empire State Building’s owner thinks the best opportunities in real estate can be found in New York apartments. Empire State Realty Trust, owner of the iconic Midtown office tower that has struggled with vacancies during the Covid-19 pandemic, agreed to acquire 625 Manhattan apartments for $307 million—a bit less than $500,000 per unit. The seller and exact location of the apartments weren’t disclosed.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#World
TravelPulse

Apple Vacations Adds Over 1,000 Destinations to Offerings

Apple Vacations has launched more than 1,000 new destinations and expanded its footprint into six continents. The Apple Vacations brand is now offering the same expansive product line as its ALG Vacations sister companies, with the exception of Disney hotels. The company has been a strong supporter of travel advisors for the past five decades.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Unlock Access to Exclusive Savings!

Get swept away in a new state of serenity as you indulge in world-class services created with healthy luxuries in mind. Jewel Paradise Cove promises relaxation and rejuvenation as you enjoy inclusions like resort-wide Wi-Fi. • Unlock access to exclusive room upgrades. • 15% Off Spa Services. • 10% Off...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
thewashingtondailynews.com

Local Mexican restaurant closes after seven years of business

The owners of El Charrito in Washington announced Tuesday that the Mexican restaurant has closed permanently after nearly seven years of business. “Dear friends it is with great sadness that we have decided El Charrito will not reopen its doors for business,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision to make, but these have truly been trying times for us. We can’t thank you enough for all your support, for your kind words of encouragement, and for always rooting for us. Thank you for almost 7 years of making us a part of your special days whether it be a Birthday, Valentine’s, Mother’s day, first dates, and everything in between.”
WASHINGTON, NC
TravelPulse

Which Caribbean Destinations Are Open Right Now Based on Vaccination Status?

Travel to destinations in the Caribbean is relatively easy right now, although your experience will depend on whether or not you are vaccinated — and when you received your last dose. Some Caribbean islands actually require vaccination for entry, although most let the unvaccinated visit if they're willing to jump through some hoops.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy