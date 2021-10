Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has seen nothing to suggest Harry Kane will not come good but has vowed to help him on and off the pitch. Kane is enduring his worst run of Premier League form since 2015, having not scored in six games this season, while his performance for England in their sluggish 1-1 draw with Hungary in midweek has attracted plenty of criticism.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO