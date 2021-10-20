CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police: Counterfeit cash reported again in parts of Kansas

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in southwest Kansas. According to a...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times-Herald

Police Report

Hunter Carter, 21, Bicknell, was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,000 bond. Tyler English, 18, Washington, was arrested Saturday by Washington police on a warrant for...
INDIANA STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man threatened neighbor with a hammer

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an altercation between two neighbors. Just before 6:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 900 block South 4th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. During the disturbance a 51 year old man...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Update: Police locate Kansas homicide suspect, vehicle

---------- JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, police in Kansas City, Kansas released a photo of a woman who is suspect in a homicide that took place shortly after 1p.m. in the 7900 block of Sandusky.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Garden City, KS
WWMTCw

Hartford police warn that someone is leaving counterfeit money on the ground

HARTFORD, Mich. — Hartford police are warning people that counterfeit money is being found on the ground around the community. Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran said her department received several reports over the last week of people finding counterfeit money on sidewalks, in their yards and in other places around the city.
HARTFORD, MI
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: U.S. Secret Service busts Kan. counterfeiting ring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges including counterfeiting. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 21, the U.S. Secret Service agents, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, sheriff's deputies and police served a search warrant at at 2001 West Laurel #105 in Independence, Kansas, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Ron Wade reported Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Garden City police warn of counterfeit bills

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police want you to be on the lookout for counterfeit money making the rounds in the area. The police department shared pictures of the fake money on its Facebook page. The $50 is cut incorrectly which police say means it’s probably been cut by hand. The $20 bill found in circulation clearly says “REPLICA” under the serial number in the left-hand corner.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after weapons and counterfeit money are seized by Fontana Police Department

Four suspects were arrested after weapons and counterfeit money were seized by Fontana Police Department personnel, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. Detectives had been investigating suspects who were meeting people on Offerup throughout Southern California and in Fontana for shoes, jewelry, and electronics, including Playstation 5’s. Once the suspects would meet with the victims, they would produce a weapon, pay with counterfeit currency, or drive off with the property.
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Police
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Kan. burglary suspect was wearing a Halloween costume

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement was notified of an intruder inside a residence at 217 W. 4th Street in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Holton Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police find Kansas felon with pickup reported stolen in July

Police arrested a Kansas man Tuesday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a a pickup stolen from a Salina business in July. On Tuesday, an officer spotted the gray Chevrolet pickup at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 834 N. 11th Street in Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTVQ

Georgetown Police warn parents of counterfeit prescription pills

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Georgetown are warning families about the dangers of counterfeit prescription pills. The Georgetown Police Department posted on Facebook a call to action for parents to talk to their children about the pills. According to the post, the urge was prompted by law enforcement’s experience seeing multiple overdoses from Percocet with kids as young as 15 years old.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas teen admits setting fire in occupied apartment

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to the Osage Apartment complex, 100 North Summit Street in Arkansas City, for a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, 18-year-old Jaxon Miloy Hofmeister...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: 3 women took $1,300 in merchandise from Kan. business

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft in the 200 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Ulta Beauty reported three unknown female suspects stole numerous beauty supplies with an estimated total loss of approximately $1,300, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Man wanted for bank robberies captured after Kan. fuel theft

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with multiple crimes including bank robbery. Just before 8:30a.m. Monday, a Lyon County resident called in a theft of fuel from Road 110 and South Highway 99, according to Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh. The suspect’s vehicle was described as...
KANSAS STATE
WRGB

Schoharie County Sheriff warns of counterfeit cash

SCHOHARIE COUNTY — The Schoharie County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to counterfeit cash. Deputies recovered $5,500 in fake U.S. $100 bills this week. They were not in circulation but there may still be some out there, particularly in the southern end of the county. At first glance they...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy