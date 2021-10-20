What could Thoreau teach me, a Pakistani American woman?

Commissioned by Berlin’s Jewish Museum, Malka Germania centres on the beach resort at Wannsee, site of the infamous ‘final solution’ conference. The Messiah has arrived in androgynous form. She’s a Berlin blonde and looks like a cross between Tilda Swinton and Reinhard Heydrich. The latter comes to mind because the action in Yael Bartana’s Malka Germania (2021), a three-screen video, centres on Berlin’s beach resort at Wannsee. This was the site of the infamous conference where Heydrich (Hitler’s chief of security) presided over the Nazi government’s plans for the ‘final solution’: the genocide of Jews in occupied Europe. Commissioned by the Jewish Museum, the film is the highlight of this excellent midcareer retrospective with more than 50 works by the artist. The angelic figure witnesses a counter-factual Berlin: one where the Israel Defense Forces march on the runway at Tempelhof, strut under the Brandenburg Gate. Street signs are replaced with their Hebrew equivalents. Marines prepare to land on the beach at Wannsee; the infamous conference villa is conspicuously in the background.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO