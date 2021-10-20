CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

What could Thoreau teach me, a Pakistani American woman?

By Rafia Zakaria
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication....

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
CNN

The myths about slavery that still hold America captive

(CNN) — At first, Clint Smith had trouble making out the objects beside a white picket fence in the distance. Then he drew closer; what he saw made him shudder. Planted in a garden bed in front of the fence were the heads of 55 Black men impaled on metal rods, their eyes shut and jaws clenched in anguish.
SOCIETY
artreview.com

‘This Is What You Did To Us’: Yael Bartana’s Latest Film Revisits the Holocaust

Commissioned by Berlin’s Jewish Museum, Malka Germania centres on the beach resort at Wannsee, site of the infamous ‘final solution’ conference. The Messiah has arrived in androgynous form. She’s a Berlin blonde and looks like a cross between Tilda Swinton and Reinhard Heydrich. The latter comes to mind because the action in Yael Bartana’s Malka Germania (2021), a three-screen video, centres on Berlin’s beach resort at Wannsee. This was the site of the infamous conference where Heydrich (Hitler’s chief of security) presided over the Nazi government’s plans for the ‘final solution’: the genocide of Jews in occupied Europe. Commissioned by the Jewish Museum, the film is the highlight of this excellent midcareer retrospective with more than 50 works by the artist. The angelic figure witnesses a counter-factual Berlin: one where the Israel Defense Forces march on the runway at Tempelhof, strut under the Brandenburg Gate. Street signs are replaced with their Hebrew equivalents. Marines prepare to land on the beach at Wannsee; the infamous conference villa is conspicuously in the background.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
TheConversationCanada

Spirit photography captured love, loss and longing

Photography has always had a relationship to haunting as it shows not what is, but what once was. The process whereby light must bounce off the subject and back towards the camera suggests that photographs have touched and carry a trace of what is shown. Scholars of fields from anthropology to art history have explored the association between photographs and ghosts. This association is exaggerated by spirit photography, which are portraits that visually reunite the bereaved with their loved ones — a phenomenon I attribute to the creative innovation of a Boston woman in 1861. Modern readers may be preoccupied...
PHOTOGRAPHY
iowapublicradio.org

What 'Squid Game' gets right and wrong about Pakistani migrant workers

In Squid Game, reportedly the most popular Netflix series of all time, the characters are almost all Korean, which is what you'd expect from a show produced in South Korea. And then there's Ali Abdul, a Pakistani migrant worker in South Korea whose boss hasn't paid him for months. Don't ask how he's able to afford rent and food for himself and his wife and infant child, who live with him. Because the show doesn't explain!
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Person
Henry David Thoreau
Person
Kant
Person
Thoreau
Literary Hub

What the Ancient Greeks Can Teach Us About Innovation

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Armand D’Angour, the translator and editor of the new collection How to...
MANUFACTURING
Scientific American

What Dune Should Teach Us about the Beauty of ‘Wastelands’

Movie fans across the world will soon be treated to an epic spectacle: the billowing sands and remorseless sun of Arrakis, the desert planet at the heart of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel Dune. Newly adapted to the silver screen by Denis Villeneuve, the story is set some 20,000 years in the future, but the landscape is familiar. We have seen the same endless, lifeless seas of sand in so many films, from spaghetti Westerns and Lawrence of Arabia to more recent blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road or No Country for Old Men.
MOVIES
TheConversationCanada

Canadian writing about the Holocaust is haunted by the grim past

The first generation of Canadian writers who responded to the Holocaust will be familiar to some readers: the poets A.M. Klein, Irving Layton, Eli Mandel and Leonard Cohen, and novelists Mordecai Richler and Adele Wiseman. Distant witnesses, they wrote of the Nazi genocide from the vantage points of Montréal, Toronto and Winnipeg — Canadian cities with the largest Jewish populations — and in English, a language that set them apart from European Jews. Lesser known are those who wrote out of lived experience, either in Yiddish or English as their adopted language. They wrote as survivors and to memorialize the six...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Long Lake#Americans#Slate#Guardian#The Thoreau Farm Trust
Slate

The Man of Many Worlds, Part 2

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. What was David Lewis like as a person? The consensus is that he did not know...
TV & VIDEOS
TheConversationAU

Liked Netflix's The Chair? Here are 4 moving, funny novels set in English departments

English departments are strange places. Even to those of us who spend our working lives inside them, they can seem utterly mysterious. Those looking in from outside must find them even more baffling. What exactly do lecturers do all day? They teach and interact with students, but what happens the rest of the time? Literary scholars everywhere, writes Terry Eagleton, “live in a state of dread – a dread that one day, someone … will suddenly get wise to the fact that we draw salaries for reading poems and novels.” This fact, say Eagleton, “is as scandalous as being paid for...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

50 Best Documentaries of All Time

During the widespread COVID lockdowns of 2020, scores of Americans decided to learn something new in their idle time, taking up sourdough baking, woodworking, or bird watching. Many also turned to documentaries to stimulate their minds. Documentaries were, in fact, the fastest growing genre on streaming platforms in 2020.   The age of streaming has made […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
Variety

Oliver Stone Demands More Answers on JFK in Ji.hlava Documentary Festival Talk

Oliver Stone believes we will never really get to the bottom of the many conflicting accounts of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 – but he will never let the issue go, he says. Speaking via video link to a small but fascinated audience at the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, who had just seen his doc “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass,” Stone also confessed he feels “helpless” in getting at the full story as the slow drip of declassified documents have emerged since that fateful Nov. 22 day in Dallas. “All we could do was occasionally raise our...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy