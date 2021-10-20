CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off Beat Empire: You Can Never Really Go Back

By GTom
offtackleempire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, apologies for not writing last week. I was driving back from my twirler-safe compound in the U.P., trying to enjoy the last remnants of livable weather before ice fishing. I did, however, come back just in time for a big personal 25th Anniversary - the 25th year since...

www.offtackleempire.com

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: After that beating, all you can do is move forward

No one should be shocked by Iowa falling to Purdue on Saturday — it has happened four out of the past five seasons. But the way it happened? That’s another story. “Basically they outdid us in every category,” Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said after his team’s 24-7 setback at home against the Boilermakers.
247Sports

Christopherson's B1G rankings: 'Anyone can beat you any week'

The top five in the league have separation from the pack. Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State are still undefeated and yet it's those Buckeyes who are looming around the corner with a Goliath sized shadow. Slotting the rest? Weeks like this one will help greatly in that cause. For the...
MICHIGAN STATE
offtackleempire.com

The OTE Week 8 Mailbag Request is getting ready for some rock fights

Purdue, who was ranked #25 due solely to beating Iowa, got hammered by wisconsin yesterday. Predictably, they fell out of the polls. Iowa’s reward? They’re back in the top 10 somehow. Remember that poll in last week’s mailbag answers where I asked if OTE “writers” or AP voters were more clueless and 51% of respondents said it was us? Yeah, y’all are wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

2021-22 Rutgers Basketball Preview

Rutgers Basketball is coming off a round of 32 exit from the NCAA tournament, and a 6th place finish in the B1G last year. There’s also a considerable amount of data and opinion that they should have been a Sweet 16 member - except closing out against Houston deemed a bit tougher task than they were ready to accomplish.
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Bowl Projections, Post-Week 8

I keep doing these bowl projections, and I’m not sure why. But here is a list of all the bowl games I have been to, but also...ranked? That feels like a good way to spend my time:. 6. 2010 TicketCity Bowl. Texas Tech def. Northwestern, 45-38 I was with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Football Week 8 Picks, Previews, and Predictions

Hey, look at you. You made it to Friday. Good work!. There’s nominally Big Ten football on this weekend. I say “nominally” because Maryland-Minnesota isn’t actually a real game that should ever be allowed to happen, and the Penn State slaughter of Illinois and Ohio State massacre of Indiana that are both impending really just make me feel queasy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

Indiana Pregame #7: Whatever

I’m going to be honest. I was extremely excited for this game 7 weeks ago. I was ready to buy my tickets, spend a weekend away from my wife and child, and party like no tomorrow when my undefeated Indiana Hoosiers took on the Ohio State Buckeyes. In Ohio State’s opening game at Minnesota, the commentators called Indiana the biggest threat to Ohio State this year.
INDIANA STATE
offtackleempire.com

Sunday Morning Coming Down // Week 8

Ending the first 9OT game in history with a 20-18 score is just so amazingly Big Ten. Illinois plan seems to be that if you can’t be a Northwestern, you can at least be a Purdue. Elevating the PSU uniforms from junior high to high school quality was probably too...
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

2022 B1G Wrestling Preview

Somehow Penn State had four individual national champions last year and did NOT win the team title. The Nittany Lions are looking to rectify the latter while building on the former. Michigan is likely a top-5 team, and probably #3 in the B1G (and maybe #3 in the nation). Interesting...
COMBAT SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

College Football Playoff Projections: Battle of Ohio?

Time for my first "College Football Playoff" projection for the 2021 season. It's good to have a full season after last year's COVID-19 nightmare of a season. This season is certainly not lacking in drama with Top 25 upsets lacking in drama. All four of last year's Playoff teams, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, and Notre Dame, have already lost a game. Yesterday's game between Illinois and Penn State went nine overtimes before Illinois pulled the upset. I am afraid to write these, check back at the end of the season and watch four different teams make the Playoff than the four I projected.
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

B1G Stock Market Game Week 8

Ever get the feeling you’ve forgotten to make picks in the online game that you created and manage weekly? No? Guess it’s just my dumb ass that goes through life like this. Anyhow, Illinois [+17.0%] had a huge week, for reasons I can’t remember. Dead Read and BradNortman really got...
STOCKS
offtackleempire.com

2021-22 Northwestern Wildcats Basketball Preview

This is it for Chris Collins: NIT or bust. The 2016-17 Northwestern basketball season is but a distant memory. In story after story since then, Northwestern has run a sloppy offense, shot the ball poorly, and seen its assist/TO ratios drop as it invariably goes on a lengthy losing streak in Big Ten play. They have struggled to develop any kind of true consistency out of each batch of the latest “best recruits in program history” while striking out in the transfer portal, whether with the mercurial A.J. Turner (Boston College), indifferent Ryan Taylor (Evansville), and gritty gym rat Pat Spencer (Dr. Loyola lacrosse, you may have heard, though it’s fair to note Spencer wasn’t a whiff but rather was surrounded by so much incompetence it didn’t matter).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas City Star

No. 20 Penn State looking for offense to halt skid

James Franklin has been asked a lot this season about his long-term future, and those questions continued Tuesday as the Penn State coach was grilled about his name being linked to openings outside Happy Valley. Franklin has a more immediate concern, however. He needs to find a way to pull...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
offtackleempire.com

B1G Volleyball Weekly Update

WEDNESDAY’S (8:00, BTN) Wisconsin @ Nebraska matchup is going to dominate much of what follows, so before we get to that, a few shout outs to the deserving:. Michigan State pulled the upset of the B1G season so far with their five-set win over Purdue in West Lafayette. While it didn’t register nationally the way Maryland’s win over Wisconsin did, MSU is a notably worse team than Maryland, and their win was on the road. This is the most surprising result in conference play so far. Congrats Spartans!
MICHIGAN STATE

