CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: GnRH pulse frequency and irregularity play a role in male aging

By Zhouguang Wang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

In the version of this article initially published, there was an error in author Wenhe Wu's first...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: How social relationships shape moral wrongness judgments

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26067-4, published online 1 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, in which the column labels "Reciprocity" and "Mating" were inadvertently placed in the wrong order. The correct order is "Mating" followed by "Reciprocity". This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SOCIETY
MedicalXpress

Genes play key role in exercise outcomes: study

A new study has found that genes play a significant role in how our bodies respond to exercise and has identified a number of specific genes that influence the outcomes of different kinds of physical activity. The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE and led by experts from the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: SLC25A24 gene methylation and gray matter volume in females with and without conduct disorder: an exploratory epigenetic neuroimaging study

Since the publication of the article the authors have noticed mistakes in the text, figures, tables and supplementary materials. The authors apologize for these errors, which have now been corrected in the original article. Please note that these changes do not affect the results of the paper or their interpretation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Extracellular vesicles package dsDNA to aggravate Crohn's disease by activating the STING pathway

Research Institute of General Surgery, Jinling Hospital, Medical School of Nanjing University, Nanjing, People's Republic of China. Fan Zhao,Â Wenbin Gong,Â Rui Zhang,Â Peizhao Liu,Â Juanhan Liu,Â Xiuwen WuÂ &Â Jianan Ren. Department of General Surgery, BenQ Medical Center, The Affiliated BenQ Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, People's Republic...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Nature.com

Hypothalamic administration of sargahydroquinoic acid elevates peripheral thermogenic signaling and ameliorates high fat diet-induced obesity through the sympathetic nervous system

Sargassum serratifolium (C. Agardh) C.Agardh, a marine brown alga, has been consumed as a food and traditional medicine in Asia. A previous study showed that the meroterpenoid-rich fraction of an ethanolic extract of S. serratifolium (MES) induced adipose tissue browning and suppressed diet-induced obesity and metabolic syndromeÂ when orally supplemented. Sargahydroquinoic acid (SHQA) is a major component of MES. However, it is unclear whether SHQA regulates energy homeostasis through the central nervous system. To examine this, SHQA was administrated through the third ventricle in the hypothalamus in high-fat diet-fed C57BL/6 mice and investigated its effects on energy homeostasis. Chronic administration of SHQA into the brain reduced body weight without a change in food intake and improved metabolic syndrome-related phenotypes. Cold experiments and biochemical analyses indicated that SHQA elevated thermogenic signaling pathways, as evidenced by an increase in body temperature and UCP1 signaling in white and brown adipose tissues. Peripheral denervation experiments using 6-OHDA indicated that the SHQA-induced anti-obesity effect is mediated by the activation of the sympathetic nervous system, possibly by regulating genes associated with sympathetic outflow and GABA signaling pathways. In conclusion, hypothalamic injection of SHQA elevates peripheral thermogenic signaling and ameliorates diet-induced obesity.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Hodgkin lymphoma

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2021) Cite this article. In this article ref. 61 was incorrect and should have been 'Greaves, P. et al. Defining characteristics of classical Hodgkin lymphoma microenvironment T"“helper cells. Blood 122 (16), 2856"“2863 (2013)'. The original article has been corrected. BC Cancer...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Major restructuring of marine plankton assemblages under global warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25385-x, published online 1 September 2021. In the Acknowledgements section, the funding source 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich and from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. SEP-210591007' should have read 'F.B. received support from ETH ZÃ¼rich. This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 862923. This output reflects only the author's view, and the European Union cannot be held responsible for any use that may be made of the information contained therein.'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Frequency#Nat#Gnrh#Min Soo Kim
Nature.com

Author Correction: Research for climate adaptation

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 228 (2021) Cite this article. In this article the author name Ying Wang was incorrectly written as Yang Wang. The original article has been corrected. International Development Research Centre, Ottawa, Canada. Bruce Currie-Alder. Columbia University, New York, NY, USA. Cynthia Rosenzweig. Renmin...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Worldwide prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide plan among people with schizophrenia: a meta-analysis and systematic review of epidemiological surveys

Schizophrenia is a severe psychiatric disorder with high premature mortality rates. This is a meta-analysis and systematic review of the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide plan (SP) among people with schizophrenia. PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, and PsycINFO were systematically searched from their respective inception to October 10, 2020. Data on prevalence of SI and/or SP were synthesized using the random effects model. Twenty-six studies covering 5079 people with schizophrenia were included for meta-analysis. The lifetime and point prevalence of SI were 34.5% (95% CI: 28.2âˆ’40.9%), and 29.9% (95% CI: 24.2âˆ’35.6%), respectively. The lifetime prevalence of SP was 44.3% and the point prevalence of SP ranged between 6.4 and 13%. Subgroup and meta-regression analyses revealed that source of patients, survey countries, and sample size were significantly associated with the point prevalence of SI, while male proportion and quality assessment scores were significantly associated with the lifetime and point prevalence of SI. Survey time and mean age were significantly associated with lifetime prevalence of SI. Both SI and SP are common in people living with schizophrenia, especially in males and inpatients. Routine screening and effective interventions for SI and SP should be implemented in this population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Direct SARS-CoV-2 infection of the human inner ear may underlie COVID-19-associated audiovestibular dysfunction

COVID-19 is a pandemic respiratory and vascular disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. There is a growing number of sensory deficits associated with COVID-19 and molecular mechanisms underlying these deficits are incompletely understood. Methods. We report a series of ten COVID-19 patients with audiovestibular symptoms such as hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Influence of psychostimulants and opioids on epigenetic modification of class III histone deacetylase (HDAC)-sirtuins in glial cells

Substance abuse affects the central nervous system (CNS) and remains a global health problem. Psychostimulants, such as cocaine and methamphetamine (METH), and opioids affect neuronal function and lead to behavioral impairments via epigenetic modification. Epigenetic changes occur via classical pathways, especially the class III histone deacetylase (HDAC)-sirtuin (SIRT) family, that act as cellular sensors to regulate energy homeostasis and coordinate cellular responses to maintain genome integrity. However, SIRT family (1"“7)-associated neurodegeneration has not been elucidated in the context of energy metabolism. The present study examined the effects of psychostimulants, such as cocaine and METH, and opioids, such as morphine, on SIRT family (1"“7) [class I, II, III and IV] expression and cellular translocation-mediated dysfunction in astrocytes and microglial cells. The "nootropic" drug piracetam played a preventative role against psychostimulant- and opioid-induced SIRT (1"“7) expression in astrocytes. These results indicate that cocaine, METH, and morphine affected deacetylation and cellular function, and these changes were prevented by piracetam in astrocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A human iPSC-astroglia neurodevelopmental model reveals divergent transcriptomic patterns in schizophrenia

While neurodevelopmental abnormalities have been associated with schizophrenia (SCZ), the role of astroglia in disease pathophysiology remains poorly understood. In the present study, we used a human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived astrocyte model to investigate the temporal patterns of astroglia differentiation during developmental stages critical for SCZ using RNA sequencing. The model generated astrocyte-specific gene expression patterns during differentiation that corresponded well to astroglia-specific expression signatures of in vivo cortical fetal development. Using this model we identified SCZ-specific expression dynamics, and found that SCZ-associated differentially expressed genes were significantly enriched in the medial prefrontal cortex, striatum, and temporal lobe, targeting VWA5A and ADAMTS19. In addition, SCZ astrocytes displayed alterations in calcium signaling, and significantly decreased glutamate uptake and metalloproteinase activity relative to controls. These results implicate novel transcriptional dynamics in astrocyte differentiation in SCZ together with functional changes that are potentially important biological components of SCZ pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A curated diverse molecular database of blood-brain barrier permeability with chemical descriptors

The highly-selective blood-brain barrier (BBB) prevents neurotoxic substances in blood from crossing into the extracellular fluid of the central nervous system (CNS). As such, the BBB has a close relationship with CNS disease development and treatment, so predicting whether a substance crosses the BBB is a key task in lead discovery for CNS drugs. Machine learning (ML) is a promising strategy for predicting the BBB permeability, but existing studies have been limited by small datasets with limited chemical diversity. To mitigate this issue, we present a large benchmark dataset, B3DB, complied from 50 published resources and categorized based on experimental uncertainty. A subset of the molecules in B3DB has numerical log BB values (1058 compounds), while the whole dataset has categorical (BBB+ or BBBâˆ’) BBB permeability labels (7807). The dataset is freely available at https://github.com/theochem/B3DB and https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.15634230.v3 (version 3). We also provide some physicochemical properties of the molecules. By analyzing these properties, we can demonstrate some physiochemical similarities and differences between BBB+ and BBBâˆ’ compounds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-dose in vivo protection and neutralization across SARS-CoV-2 variants by monoclonal antibody combinations

Prevention of viral escape and increased coverage against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern require therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting multiple sites of vulnerability on the coronavirus spike glycoprotein. Here we identify several potent neutralizing antibodies directed against either the N-terminal domain (NTD) or the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein. Administered in combinations, these mAbs provided low-dose protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in the K18-human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 mouse model, using both neutralization and Fc effector antibody functions. The RBD mAb WRAIR-2125, which targets residue F486 through a unique heavy-chain and light-chain pairing, demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against all major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. In combination with NTD and other RBD mAbs, WRAIR-2125 also prevented viral escape. These data demonstrate that NTD/RBD mAb combinations confer potent protection, likely leveraging complementary mechanisms of viral inactivation and clearance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell spinpods are a simple inexpensive suspension culture device to deliver fluid shear stress to renal proximal tubular cells

Rotating forms of suspension culture allow cells to aggregate into spheroids, prevent the de-differentiating influence of 2D culture, and, perhaps most importantly of all, provide physiologically relevant, in vivo levels of shear stress. Rotating suspension culture technology has not been widely implemented, in large part because the vessels are prohibitively expensive, labor-intensive to use, and are difficult to scale for industrial applications. Our solution addresses each of these challenges in a new vessel called a cell spinpod. These small 3.5Â mL capacity vessels are constructed from injection-molded thermoplastic polymer components. They contain self-sealing axial silicone rubber ports, and fluoropolymer, breathable membranes. Here we report the two-fluid modeling of the flow and stresses in cell spinpods. Cell spinpods were used to demonstrate the effect of fluid shear stress on renal cell gene expression and cellular functions, particularly membrane and xenobiotic transporters, mitochondrial function, and myeloma light chain, cisplatin and doxorubicin, toxicity. During exposure to myeloma immunoglobulin light chains, rotation increased release of clinically validated nephrotoxicity cytokine markers in a toxin-specific pattern. Addition of cisplatin or doxorubicin nephrotoxins reversed the enhanced glucose and albumin uptake induced by fluid shear stress in rotating cell spinpod cultures. Cell spinpods are a simple, inexpensive, easily automated culture device that enhances cellular functions for in vitro studies of nephrotoxicity.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy