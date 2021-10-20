CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Stewart of Custom Audio Video, Advances in Audio-Video Technology

Sales Marketing Manager at Custom Audio Video Sean Stewart talks...

martechseries.com

Audacy Announces Acquisition of WideOrbit Digital Audio Streaming Technology and Operations

Enables Audacy to Enhance and Accelerate its Digital Platform and Provide Audio Streaming and Monetization Services to Customers. Audacy, Inc. announced the acquisition of an exclusive, perpetual license to WideOrbit’s digital audio streaming technology and the related assets and operations of WO Streaming. This acquisition gives Audacy control of its product roadmap to deliver enhanced consumer-facing streaming features for its 170 million monthly listeners.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Audio-Enabled Eyewear

Chinese electronics company Anker has released an upgraded version of its 'Soundcore Frames,' a new audio-enabled eyewear device that can be paired with a phone, tablet, or computer. The innovative frames allow users to participate in online meetings and take calls while on the go. In addition, the upgraded version...
ELECTRONICS
toolfarm.com

Review: iZotope RX 9 Advanced Audio Restoration Suite

Cory Choy, Emmy Award-winning sound mixer, director, producer and owner of Silver Sound in NYC, was granted early access to the new iZotope RX 9 Advanced. He put it through it’s paces and states, “the improvement in Dialogue Isolate alone is worth the upgrade.” Read a snippet of his review below, then click the link to read the full review on postPerspective.
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Meet brings Audio and Video Lock controls

Even though we’re more than a year into the world of online video meetings, there are still some users that still cannot get a handle on muting and turning their videos on and off. Google Meet previously brought a “mute all participants” feature but there are still some situations where you have to be more granular. The video conferencing app is now finally bringing Audio and Video Lock for meeting hosts so they can have better control on the whole meeting experience.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple updates Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro with advances in 8K video, motion graphics tracking, and spatial audio toolset

Apple just released amazing new updates to the MacBook Pro, and unsurprisingly, the company’s pro apps team has corresponding updates to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro ready to go. Particularly of interest are the new updates to Final Cut Pro, which focus heavily on 8K video workflows and bring new native support for tracked motion graphics, along with compatibility with Cinematic mode videos shot on the iPhone 13.
ELECTRONICS
mchenrychamber.com

How to Make Customer Testimonial Videos That Will Win You More Customers

A Customer Testimonial Video is the Ultimate Proven Sales Tool!. It’s exciting when people start noticing your business! All the hard work you’ve put into creating and promoting your company is beginning to pay off. Your website traffic is increasing, and more people are subscribing to your email newsletter and following your company’s page on social every day! Awesome!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
techacute.com

Provide Live On-Demand Videos to Your Customers with Reach.Live

It is hard to separate business from technology nowadays. People are celebrating the convenience of having everything at the tip of their fingers and businesses are taking advantage of this to provide solutions to them. As such, business owners can reach more people to provide their products to. To support this, a business must use a platform that can support its needs.
INTERNET
Sonic State

Pro Audio In Education Webinar

Focusrite hosts online pro audio education panel sessions this week 25/10/21. Focusrite has been expanding its arsenal of online resources for its user base and the wider industry, hosting a number of informative panels and discussions on pro audio education throughout 2021, posted on the company's event page. Here's their press release on the latest...
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

How 3D and Augmented Reality are Changing the Home Industry

Just a few years ago, the concepts of augmented reality and 3D felt very futuristic and foreign for many in the home industry. But as the ecommerce channel has exploded, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, these digital tools have become more important for home goods companies looking to compete in a crowded marketplace. At the recent High Point Market, the team behind Seek—a platform that helps companies like Nestle, Kravet, Baker Furniture, and RC Willey turn their digital product photos into 3D and augmented reality images—explained how these technologies are helping home goods companies streamline business. “3D and AR are...
ELECTRONICS
savannahceo.com

John Robertson on the Mission of Hargray Fiber

General Manager for Hargray Fiber John Robertson talks about the important services that Hargray Fiber provides to the region. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Audio Brand Electric Scooters

The conceptual 'BeoSpeed' electric scooter has been designed by Luca Martini as a rendering of what could potentially be expected if the Bang & Olufsen audio brand ever forayed into the world of transportation. The scooter is characterized by its contemporary styling that translates the brand's proficiency for high-end consumer electronics to the world of two-wheel vehicles. The scooter is paired with natural leather on the seat and handlebars that calls to mind the brand's headphones, while the metallic components and minimal finishes speak to high-end speaker unit aesthetics for the home.
BICYCLES
Elite Daily

You Can Add Original Audio To Instagram Reels For Super Customized Vids

Instagram Reels is certainly one of the best ways to create and share short video clips on the Instagram app. Of course, since the editing features are integrated in the app itself, you can easily personalize your clips. As you start creating, here's how you can add original audio to Instagram Reels for a custom touch.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best phone plans in 2021: T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and more

Getting the best phone plan for your needs can be tricky. All three of the major carriers in the U.S. market their plans so heavily, that it can be tricky to know which plan is actually the best. That’s not to mention the fact that there are dozens of MVNO carriers in the country that use the big networks, and often offer lower prices. But at what cost? There are a number of things to consider before you sign up for a new phone plan. Perhaps the first you’ll need to consider is your location, and where you plan on using the...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

The superpower of audio

Today, every person has content coming at them from every angle, all day every day. From new web series and bingeable streaming shows to billboards and TikTok trends, it is increasingly difficult to pick anything out from the mess of stimuli around us. Audio, however, has a unique, dare I say, superpower to break through the fray. From music to news reports to sports coverage to the most basic spoken word, people have embraced audio for more than 100 years (or more than 3000, if you consider oral storytelling). And they continue to embrace it through every moment of its evolution. Audio is a trusted and versatile medium that offers magnificent opportunities to consumers, creators, and advertisers.
MUSIC

