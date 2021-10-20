CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biomarkers in Pulmonary Infections

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

The most common serious illness is pneumonia, which can be acquired in the community or in the hospital. Despite all of the new technologies and advances, pneumonia is still difficult to detect clinically due to...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Medical News Today

Alzheimer’s: Scientists find early biomarkers that may predict onset

Novel research has identified microscopic blood proteins that predict susceptibility to dementia. These biomarkers are linked to neural homeostasis — the brain’s ability to remain healthy. Changes in these biomarkers herald changes in cognitive status and may be a future target for therapy. By 2050, 13.5 million people in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Biomarkers May indicate Severity of COVID in Children

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Two biomarkers could potentially indicate which children with SARS-CoV-2 infection will develop severe disease, according to research presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2021 National Conference. "Most children with COVID-19 present with common symptoms, such...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Should AFib Patients Be Anticoagulated After ICH?

Small APACHE-AF trial shows no clear answer, but planned meta-analysis may resolve the question. Risk of stroke or death due to a vascular cause was similar in atrial fibrillation (AFib) patients whether they received anticoagulation treatment with apixaban after intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) or followed a strategy that allowed but did not require antiplatelet agents, the open-label phase II APACHE-AF trial found.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Biomarker May Help Improve Mortality Risk Prediction in PAH

Endostatin could help measure pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) severity. Incorporating endostatin, a circulating angiostatic peptide, into commonly used risk prediction strategies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) improves prediction of mortality and thus serves as a robust, easily accessible biomarker of PAH severity, according to study findings published in ERJ Open Research.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Research Pinpoints Role of Biomarker in COPD

A report suggests that people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma have a protein in their lungs that leaks a small molecule into their bloodstream that restricts their breathing instead of relaxing their airways. New findings suggest that patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma have...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment strategy for pulmonary embolism shows exceptional promise in early clinical trials, say researchers

The blockage of lung arteries by a blood clot results in pulmonary embolism—a condition requiring emergency care that affects more than 300,000 people in the United States each year. Existing treatments, however, may not fully remove the clot, necessitating the development of new therapeutic strategies for pulmonary embolism. Now, in...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
ajmc.com

Does Implementation of a Pulmonary Embolism Diagnostic Strategy Yield Benefits in COPD?

Researchers in Spain investigated whether implementation of a pulmonary embolism diagnostic strategy improved outcomes among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Adding an active strategy for the diagnosis of pulmonary embolism (PE) to usual care did not significantly improve a composite health outcome among those hospitalized for exacerbation of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
stjude.org

Biomarker predicts medulloblastoma relapse

Cancer therapy for children often has a fixed number of treatments. This number is based on years of study and experience. However, doctors still do not know the perfect length of time for therapy for every patient. In some patients the cancer returns. These relapses are sparked by measurable residual...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

ctDNA as a Biomarker in CRC

Richard Kim, MD: So, another question that comes up is that, how does this paper sort of contribute to our understanding of use of ctDNA as a biomarker for response to a treatment. And this is a more of a prognostic marker at this time and not quite a predictive marker. So, it tells us a prognosis, how well the patient is going to do after surgery. Whether tumor is going to come back or not, I think that's what the circulating tumor DNA is used for. And I personally think this is a better version of CEA. As we know, in clinic we use CEA as a biomarker, it's not a very sensitive biomarker. Sensitivity of CEA is probably 40% at best. It is not a good biomarker, but that's what we typically use. But using ctDNA it is a better version of biomarker where the sensitivity is much higher, maybe 75% to 80%. I think this is how I visioned- how I see the ctDNA at this time. Once again, moving forward, I think this should be incorporated into a clinical study where we make the clinical decision based on the positive tumor DNA and negative, positive- and negative ctDNA. I think that's the future, but right now it is, it seems like it is very prognostic. Understanding that still there are a percentage of patients that tumor will be false negative, or false positive. It is not 100% testing, but however, I think moving forward, hopefully those techniques will get better and we'll have a better technology where we will decrease the chances of having a false positivity or false negativity.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Distinguishing Asthma From Other Pulmonary Diseases

At a session of the CHEST Annual Meeting 2021, specialists reviewed the need for a thorough diagnosis to tell whether a patient's symptoms are caused by asthma or another pulmonary condition. When is a patient’s wheezing, dyspnea, and other respiratory symptoms signs of asthma, and when is it something else?...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Population Pharmacokinetic Modeling and Probability of Pharmacodynamic Target Attainment for Ceftazidime-Avibactam in Pediatric Patients Aged 3 Months and Older.

Increasing prevalence of infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant Gram-negative bacteria represents a global health crisis, and while several novel therapies that target various aspects of antimicrobial resistance have been introduced in recent years, few are currently approved for children. Ceftazidime-avibactam is a novel β-lactam/β-lactamase inhibitor combination approved for adults and children 3 months and older with complicated intra-abdominal infection, and urinary tract infection (cUTI) or hospital-acquired/ventilator-associated pneumonia (adults only in the US) caused by susceptible Gram-negative bacteria. Extensive population pharmacokinetic (PK) datasets for ceftazidime and avibactam obtained during the adult clinical development program were used to iteratively select, modify, and validate the approved adult dosage regimen (2000-500 mg by 2-hour intravenous [IV] infusion every 8 hours [q8h], with adjustments for renal function). Following the completion of one phase I (NCT01893346) and two phase II ceftazidime-avibactam studies (NCT02475733 and NCT02497781) in children, adult PK datasets were updated with pediatric PK data. This paper describes the development of updated combined adult and pediatric population PK models and their application in characterizing the population PK of ceftazidime and avibactam in children, and in dose selection for further pediatric evaluation. The updated models supported the approval of ceftazidime-avibactam pediatric dosage regimens (all by 2-hour IV infusion) of 50-12.5 mg/kg (maximum 2000-500 mg) q8h for those ≥6 months to 18 years old, and 40-10 mg/kg q8h for those ≥3 to 6 months old with creatinine clearance >50 mL/min/1.73 m .
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Are Inflammatory Biomarkers?

Inflammation is a complex process in which your body responds to some sort of perceived injury, infection, or toxin. But sometimes the responses get out of hand and cause additional problems. During inflammation, some of the connections joining your cells can become “leaky.” Because of this, more fluid than normal...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Dark-field X-ray technology improves diagnosis of pulmonary ailments

For the first time, researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have successfully used a new X-ray method for respiratory diagnostics with patients. Dark-field X-rays visualize early changes in the alveolar structure caused by the lung disease COPD and require only one 50th of the radiation dose typically applied in X-ray computed tomography. This permits broad medical application in early detection and treatment follow-up of respiratory ailments.
HEALTH
SlashGear

New smart bandage can detect biomarkers in chronic wounds

Researchers from the National University of Singapore Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Institute for Health Innovation & Technology have worked with partners from other organizations to develop a new smart wearable sensor. The wearable sensor can assess chronic wounds in real-time at the point of care wirelessly via an app. The wearable sensor is described as the world’s first to detect temperature, pH, bacteria type, and inflammatory factors specific to chronic wounds.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Fetal lung development via quantitative biomarkers from diffusion MRI and histological validation in rhesus macaques

To demonstrate sensitivity of diffusion-weighted MRI (DW-MRI) to pulmonary cellular-space changes during normal in utero development using fetal rhesus macaques, compared to histological biomarkers. Study design. In vivo/ex vivo DW-MRI was acquired in 26 fetal rhesus lungs (early-canalicular through saccular stages). Apparent diffusion coefficients (ADC) from MRI and tissue area...
CANCER
ajmc.com

More SMA Biomarkers Are Needed to Gauge Disease Progression, Therapy Response

A review of current molecular and electrophysiological biomarkers in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) concluded that more exploration is necessary to find noninvasive, yet accurate, measures of disease progression and therapy response. As disease-modifying treatments are utilized and developed for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), clinically meaningful biomarkers are necessary to provide...
SCIENCE

