CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Etiologies and Outcomes of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome With No Identified Common Risk Factor

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

Almost 10% of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) have no known ARDS risk factor at the time of diagnosis. To begin targeted treatment, the aetiology of ARDS...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

‘Broken heart’ syndrome becoming more common in women

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Broken hearts are usually the stuff of poetry and love songs, but “broken heart syndrome” is quite real. Usually triggered by intense stress or personal loss, this condition can result in long-term heart injury and impaired heart function. Even worse, researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center report that broken heart syndrome is becoming more and more common among middle-aged and older women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Assessing Risk for Serotonin Syndrome When Treating Patients on Antidepressants With Psychedelic Medicine

Kelan Thomas, PharmD, MS, associate professor of clinical sciences at Touro University California College of Pharmacy, discusses the situations in which serotonin syndrome may be an area of concern when treating patients on psychiatric medication with psychedelic medicine. Pharmacy Times interviewed Kelan Thomas, PharmD, MS, associate professor of clinical sciences...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

COPD: Causes, symptoms, and risk factors

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) refers to conditions that cause blocked airflow in the lungs. Forms of COPD include emphysema and chronic bronchitis, while symptoms can involve tightness in the chest, wheezing, and coughing. Experts state that smoking is a common cause of COPD, but a genetic form of the disease can occur in some cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Distress#Drugs#Lung Biopsy#Ards#Cytologic
sacramentosun.com

Gene behind unusual form of Cushing's syndrome identified during study

Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): The gene responsible for the development of a food-dependent form of Cushing's Syndrome, a rare disease affecting both adrenal glands, has been successfully identified by a team of scientists in Montreal and Paris. In their study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, Dr Isabelle...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Two Factors Tied to Risk of Antibiotic Failure in Pneumonia Patients

Two factors, age and sex, were associated with a higher risk for antibiotic failure among clinically stable patients hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), a secondary analysis of a randomized trial suggested. Among nearly 300 CAP patients who were stable after 3 days of beta-lactams, the rate of treatment failure reached...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Retrospective Case Series on Risk Factors, Diagnosis and Treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa Nail Infections

The most frequent pathogen causing bacterial nail infections is Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which produces a characteristic blue-green colour known as chloronychia. The clinical examination and dermoscopic results, as well as the diagnosis and therapy, have not been well studied. The goal of this study was to define the clinical and dermoscopic findings of P. aeruginosa infection of the nails and to evaluate therapeutic effectiveness. This is a retrospective analysis of individuals diagnosed with P. aeruginosa nail infection between January 27, 2017 and May 28, 2019. Twenty-six patients with P. aeruginosa nail infections were studied, with 21 finishing therapy, two lost to follow-up, and three continuing receiving treatment. In 76.9 percent of patients, clinical examination findings revealed onycholysis. Green discoloration was observed in 38.5 percent of patients, whereas green-brown discoloration was observed in 30.8 percent. The majority of patients only had one nail affected. Dermoscopic results for greenish pigmentation were significant in 37.5 percent of patients and 88.9 percent of instances with a fading border. Dermatopathology was more sensitive than wound cultures of nail plates, although the difference was not statistically significant. All patients were treated with ophthalmic 0.3 percent gentamicin topical solution nightly for three months, and those who finished therapy had their infection completely resolved.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Nodular Melanoma

Nodular melanoma is an aggressive, fast-growing form of skin cancer. Like other melanomas, it is believed to be caused by a mutation in skin cells. These mutations may be triggered by a number of factors, and it is believed exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light plays a major role. Other risk...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Risk Factors in Long-Term Graft Survival in Pediatric Transplant Recipients

Post-transplant outcomes are generally good among pediatric kidney transplant recipients. However, it is important to understand the multifactorial nature of long-term graft survival due to the younger age and longer lifespan following transplantation in that patient population. Anand and colleagues at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, conducted a retrospective analysis to examine factors associated with 10-year survival with an eye toward identification of areas for improvement in care for pediatric kidney transplant recipients. Results of the analysis were reported in a virtual presentation at the 2021 American Transplant Congress. The presentation was titled Risk Factors Predicting Outcomes in Long-Term Pediatric Kidney Transplant Graft Survival. Using data from the United Network for Organ Sharing, the researchers performed Kaplan-Meier analysis with log-rank tests as well as univariate and multivariate logistic regression methods to examine data on 7785 kidney transplant recipients from January 1, 1998, to March 9, 2008. Following exclusion of recipients whose graft failed within 1 year of transplant, the end point was death-censored 10-year graft survival. Recipients 5 to 18 years of age had lower graft survival, which worsened as age increased: 5 to 9 years of age, odds ratio (OR), 0.66; 95% confidence interval (CI), 0.52-0.83; 10 to 14 years of age, OR, 0.43; 95% CI, 0.33-0.55); 15 to 18 years of age, OR, 0.34; 95% CI, 0.26-0.44. Outcomes were worse among recipients of African American ancestry (OR, 0.67; 95% CI, 0.58-0.78) and among those with Hispanic donor ethnicity (OR, 0.82, 95% CI, 0.72-0.94) compared with other recipient and donor ethnicities. Outcomes among patients on dialysis at the time of transplant were also worse than those among patients not dialysis-dependent at time of transplant (OR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.73-0.91). Recipients with private insurance had improved 10-year graft survival compared with recipients with other insurance status (OR, 1.35; 95% CI, 1.22-1.50). In summary, the researchers said, “By establishing the role of age, race, and insurance status on long-term graft survival, we hope to guide clinicians identifying patients at high risk for graft failure. This study highlights the need for increased allocation of resources and medical care to reduce the disparity in outcomes for certain patient populations.” Source: Anand A, Malik T H, Dunson J, et al. Risk factors for predicting outcomes in long-term pediatric kidney transplant graft survival. Abstract of a presentation at the virtual American Transplant Congress 2021 (abstract #81), June 5, 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Causes and Risk Factors of Pulmonary Fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis is a rare, incurable lung disease in which the tissue of the lung becomes thickened and scarred. The scarred tissue is not able to function like normal lung tissue and leads to progressive loss of function of the lungs. Over time, as oxygen enters the lungs, the scarred...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Prognostic Discord Between Families, Physicians Common in Acute Severe Brain Injury

Disagreement more likely with patient’s siblings or adult children than spouses. Lack of agreement between physicians and family members over the prognosis of patients with severe acute brain injury was common, a cross-sectional study found. Discordance over 6-month prognosis predictions between physicians and family members occurred for 61% of ICU...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Potential safety concern for Guillain-Barré syndrome identified for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(HealthDay)—Receipt of the Ad26.COV2.S (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine is associated with a potential small, but statistically significant, safety concern for Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), according to a study published online Oct. 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Emily Jane Woo, M.D., M.P.H., from the U.S. Food and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Postoperative Recurrent Gout Flares

The purpose of this study was to look at the morbidity, clinical characteristics, and risk factors for postoperative recurrent gout flares (PRGFs). Between 2010 and 2018, all surgical patients at two academic institutions were included in this cross-sectional research. Data from medical records were extracted to include demographics, a history of gout, clinical factors, medicines, and the presence of PRGFs. In the statistical analyses, forward stepwise multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed. 474 of the 518 surgical patients with a prior diagnosis of gout had enough paperwork to be analysed. A PRGF had been encountered by 191 of these people. The majority of PRGFs were polyarticular gout; 79.6 percent had a PRGFs 7 baseline pain level, and 59.2 percent required combination pharmacologic therapy. The mean (SD) serum urate (SU) level fell postoperatively, with a reduction of 125.86 mol/L on average. The drop in postoperative SU level was higher in patients who received postoperative total parenteral nutrition (PTPN) vs those who did not, and it was related to the length of PTPN. Factors independently related with PRGFs were a 126 mol/L reduction in postsurgical SU level, prior ankle flares, failure to take preventive colchicine treatment, and abdominal surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Outcomes and Mortality Risks in Patients With NAFLD

Mortality and liver-related complications increased with fibrosis stage in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). As fibrosis stage increases, so does mortality for patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Patients with fibrosis stages F3 and F4 had increased risks of liver-related complications and death, according to a study published in New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Alcohol Misuse Linked to Poorer Treatment Response in Psoriasis

“Treatment effectiveness of conventional oral therapies, and of the newer biologic treatments, for moderate-to-severe psoriasis is much lower in real-world clinical practice than in clinical trials,” explains Ireny Y.K. Iskandar, PhD. “Factors that might impact response to treatment are wide-ranging and generally poorly understood, aside from high body weight, which has been linked with poor response to treatment. This indicates that other unknown factors may be important in determining response to treatment. The potential impact of alcohol abuse on response to treatment for psoriasis has not been examined. Therefore, the aim of our study was to understand the real-world levels of alcohol abuse among patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis and to investigate whether alcohol abuse influences the response to treatment among this patient population.”
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Concurrent Joint Hypermobility Syndrome and Spondyloarthropathy

Due to the obvious conflicting clinical symptoms that may be present, the combination of joint hypermobility syndrome (JHS) and spondyloarthropathy (SpA) offers a difficult clinical dilemma. Classical symptoms such as limited spinal mobility or early morning back stiffness may be absent. Because these individuals tend to have lower scores on established objective measures, timely diagnosis and proper therapy are challenging. Researchers conducted a medical record review to identify individuals with JHS and SpA who had come to the Leicester Spondyloarthropathy clinic. If a patient satisfied the Assessment of SpondyloArthritis International Society categorization criteria, they were diagnosed with axial SpA. 1 A consultant musculoskeletal radiologist reviewed their images. Four instances were discovered in the patient database. All of the patients had lower back or sacroiliac joint discomfort but maintained spinal mobility with a negative Schober’s test. Two of the patients had been experiencing symptoms for more than ten years. All had a Beighton score of at least 6. Three of the individuals tested positive for HLA, and three had a positive family history. So far, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications and physiotherapy have been effective in controlling all patients’ problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy