The Yankees need to do something about the shortstop position this offseason. That much is obvious. The question is what will they do? There are a number of high-profile shortstops set to hit the open market, but New York also has a few top prospects at the position. Those kids could preclude the Yankees from spending big on one of the top players available—though that’s not to say that they should.

