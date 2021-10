The British actress on bringing new dimensions to Dr. Liet Kynes, protector of the film's hostile desert world. There is wariness behind the luminous blue eyes of Dr. Liet Kynes. She sees people for who they truly are, and is rarely impressed by what she finds. As “the judge of the change” in Dune, she is the scientist turned diplomat who guides the handover of power that gives control of the valuable mining planet to a new royal family. In a story full of conflict, betrayal, lies and secrets, she's trying to keep the warring factions honest and peaceful. But just like the desolate world she protects, there is more going on beneath her surface than anyone else realizes.

