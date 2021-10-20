Pops for Pups Buddy Boo! Bags at Ingles

Last year, the Milwaukee County Zoo launched an unprecedented Halloween event called Boo at the Zoo. The drive-through holiday show was the first time in the zoo’s history that visitors were able to drive on zoo paths, an innovation that was brought on by the pandemic. The event was met with such enthusiasm in its first year that it’s now returned for a second. So naturally, it was time for us to review it – especially considering the $55 per car load ticket price.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO