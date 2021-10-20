CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pops for Pups Buddy Boo! Bags at Ingles

FOX Carolina
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcCain Childress, the founder of the Pops...

www.foxcarolina.com

Bakersfield Channel

Celebrating Your Pup!

SPONSORED CONTENT — We've been talking a lot about events and holidays coming up and of course, you don't want to leave your dogs out of these celebrations. Kern Living Yesenia Mendoza joins Kern Living to talk about The Pup Shop, where she talks about what The Pup Shop is all about and how she decided to get into the business.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Duxbury Clipper

Get booed at the Alden House

Take the broomstick over to the Alden House Historic Site for a night of family fun, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, from 5-9 p.m. This year’s haunted house event includes mildly haunted tours of the historic Alden House, a haunted maze and trail walk, and a scavenger hunt. Costumes and decorated Halloween masks are encouraged; the event is not recommended for children under three. Advance registration is strongly recommended as space is limited. Purchase tickets at alden.org; the cost is $...
LIFESTYLE
1011now.com

Boo at the Zoo

Much of the half-hour hearing centered on what the 60-year-old can and can't do before trial. Lincoln Community Baby Closet expands, opens new permanent location. The Lincoln Community Baby Closet is now inside the Cre8tive Co-working Space near Leighton and Cotner. Data reveals trends in prison overcrowding. Updated: 5 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
Albany Herald

Chehaw prepares for 'Boo at the Zoo'

ALBANY — Chehaw Park & Zoo is bringing back “Boo at the Zoo” this coming Halloween weekend. The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Chehaw Park Zoo. Guests will walk along the Zoo path collecting candy, playing games, and seeing animals enjoying Halloween-themed enrichment and programming along the way.
ALBANY, GA
milwaukeemag.com

Is Boo at the Zoo Right for You?

Last year, the Milwaukee County Zoo launched an unprecedented Halloween event called Boo at the Zoo. The drive-through holiday show was the first time in the zoo’s history that visitors were able to drive on zoo paths, an innovation that was brought on by the pandemic. The event was met with such enthusiasm in its first year that it’s now returned for a second. So naturally, it was time for us to review it – especially considering the $55 per car load ticket price.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Standard Democrat

Preschool pups-September

Sikeston Early Childhood Education Center has named its Preschool Pups of the Month for September. Pictured are front row, from left: Princeton Treadwell, Lola Day, Leighton Rapert, and Clara Lorenz; and back row: Maxwell Rowe, AJ Tidwell, Nolan Hummel, Ryland Britton and Brooklyn Culp. Also picture is Principal Jenny Hobeck.
SIKESTON, MO
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Spending a day in Marion

Some say you can't go home again, but in some ways, it is possible. When you find hidden gems that are unique to a town like Marion, N.C., you experience a feeling of being home, no matter if you live there now or vacation there later in life. Marion makes...
MARION, NC
FOX21News.com

Boo at the Bridge

RRC: A little piece of Louisiana in Manitou Springs, Rocky Mountain Beignets. Lewis-Palmer School District makes upgrades to save energy and upgrade security. New internet company aims to "Transform" access in Colorado Springs. Pumpkin Party!. Pet of the Week: Merlin. Lawsuit filed against Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Emporia gazette.com

Boo in the Zoo set for Halloween

From 3 - 4 p.m. Oct. 31, the zoo will be open for trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed games. The free event is the first Boo in the Zoo event since 2019 and the first major event the zoo will host since the grand opening of the new entrance. “I think it’s...
TRAVEL
KNOE TV8

Tarantulas and Boo at the Zoo!

KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Activist group to hold mock jazz funeral outside Swanson Center For Youth. The group says they are ‘mourning the lost freedom and dreams of incarcerated youths.’
ANIMALS
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Mail

Packet-in! Woman is left speechless after finding a whole 'soggy' potato and NO crisps in a bag of lightly salted from Aldi

A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

