France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

The UK has said it will retaliate in “an appropriate and calibrated” manner if France follows through with its threats to impose sanctions amid a dispute over fishing licences.Downing Street responded angrily to a warning from the French government that it could ban British seafood imports and could even cut the supply of energy to the Channel Islands.Paris also suggested it would block British boats from certain ports, unless the UK released more fishing permits by Tuesday.Emmanuel Macron’s government has been angered by what it perceives to be the limited number of licences given to French fishermen to operate in...

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO