Energy Industry

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by...

The Independent

UK vows retaliation if France goes ahead with ‘illegal’ sanctions in Brexit fishing feud

The UK has said it will retaliate in "an appropriate and calibrated" manner if France follows through with its threats to impose sanctions amid a dispute over fishing licences.Downing Street responded angrily to a warning from the French government that it could ban British seafood imports and could even cut the supply of energy to the Channel Islands.Paris also suggested it would block British boats from certain ports, unless the UK released more fishing permits by Tuesday.Emmanuel Macron's government has been angered by what it perceives to be the limited number of licences given to French fishermen to operate in...
BBC

UK boat detained by France amid fishing rights row

A British trawler has been seized by France and another has been fined, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said the ships were cautioned during checks off Le Havre overnight. She said the first did not comply right away and the second was...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. Britain's government warned France that it would it retaliate if French officials followed through...
Times Daily

European Central Bank keeps pandemic support going

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to keep its pandemic stimulus efforts unchanged even as consumer prices spike and central banks in other parts of the world look to dial back support as their economies bounce back from the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Times Daily

Vaccine reluctance in Eastern Europe brings high COVID cost

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Truck driver Andriy Melnik never took the coronavirus seriously. With a friend, he bought a fake vaccination certificate so his travel documents would appear in order when he hauled cargo to other parts of Europe.
Times Daily

Europe gas prices drop on Putin's order to fill EU storages

MOSCOW (AP) — European gas prices dropped Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country's major natural gas company to pump more gas into EU storages.
Times Daily

China and Serbia praise 'steel friendship' amid growing ties

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian officials praised their "steel friendship" with China during talks on Thursday with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid fears in the West that by heavily investing in the Balkan state, Beijing is trying to exert its political influence in that part of Europe.
Times Daily

Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — ExxonMobil's chief executive said Thursday that his company "does not spread disinformation regarding climate change″ as he and other oil company chiefs countered congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of it.
Times Daily

Australia advises caution overseas when border opens Monday

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia advised its nationals traveling overseas on Thursday to "exercise a high degree of caution" as it prepares to open its borders for the first time in 19 months.
Times Daily

EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union raised the stakes Wednesday in a standoff with Poland over judicial independence and the primacy of EU law, with the bloc's top court fining Poland $1.2 million a day to prevent what it called "serious and irreparable harm" to the EU's legal order and values.
Times Daily

Norway sees rising infections, braces for winter virus wave

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A top Norwegian health official said the Scandinavian country "must be prepared for a bigger wave" of COVID-19 infections this winter as the country is already seeing an increase in cases.
Times Daily

EU chief calls for leadership at climate 'moment of truth'

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's chief executive called Thursday for a show of climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming, warning that world leaders face "a moment of truth.".
Times Daily

Spanish court rules on conservative party's slush fund use

MADRID (AP) — A top Spanish court has given a 2-year prison term to the former treasurer of Spain's powerful conservative party for using a slush fund to pay for the renovation of the party's headquarters more than a decade ago.
Times Daily

Skypod firm in UAE tied to investment company flagged abroad

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The small, four-seat pod glides above the sands of a test track in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, a futuristic transit solution promoted by a Belarusian firm that hopes to secure contracts here in the near future.
Times Daily

US companies announce plans for gene-edited strawberries

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho company that successfully brought genetically modified potatoes to the market announced an agreement Thursday to help a California-based plant breeding company grow strawberries they say will stay fresh longer and have a longer growing season.
The Independent

France still holding British fishing boat and risks breaking Brexit trade deal, says UK

The British government has warned France that it risks breaking the Brexit trade deal, as Emmanuel Macron's government continues to detain a UK fishing vessel.French maritime authorities overnight fined one UK vessel and detained another, for allegedly not having the right licence to fish.Responding to the agreement on Thursday morning UK environment secretary George Eustice said France's threats to take further action "do not appear to be compatible with a trading cooperation agreement or wider international law".But Downing Street said there were "no plans" to send in the Navy, while Mr Eustice called for calm.The Environment secretary told the Commons...
