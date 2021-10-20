CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumer Inflation Up 5.0% y/y in September

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadline inflation was up 5.0% y/y in September, from 4.9% y/y in August, slightly below our expectation of 5.1%. Headline inflation increased by 0.2% m/m, explained entirely by core inflation (particularly services). Core inflation increased by 3.2% y/y, from 3.1% y/y in August, and 0.3% m/m. Major contributions were...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Transitory Inflation Outlook Remains Challenged

It’s premature to rule out the possibility that US inflation will peak in the months ahead, but recent projections that the peaking is imminent and will reflect a sharp decline in pricing pressure now looks unlikely. Today’s update of CapitalSpectator.com’s Inflation Trend Index (ITI), a multi-factor profile of pricing behavior...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#Food Prices#Consumer Confidence#Y Y
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
AFP

US unemployment aid filings hit fresh pandemic low

Fewer Americans made unemployment benefit filings last week than at any other point since the pandemic, government data said Thursday, underscoring the labor market is bouncing back from the downturn. The Labor Department reported 281,000 new seasonally adjusted jobless benefit claims filed in the week ended October 23, 10,000 less than the prior week's upwardly revised total and fewer than analysts had forecast. It was the fourth straight week the closely watched indicator of labor market health had decreased and the third in which it had set a new low since Covid-19 broke out in March 2020, causing weekly claims to spike into the millions before receding but remaining high for the rest of the year. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the data "confirms that a strong downward trend has reemerged" and with infections from Delta variant of Covid-19 dropping, he predicted it would continue to improve.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Delta wave slowed US economic growth in third quarter

The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday. The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter. The data was a setback for President Joe Biden and came shortly before he unveiled a $1.75 trillion social spending package that will anchor his "Build Back Better" agenda and serve as the signal achievement of his presidency -- if it wins congressional approval. Biden called the framework "historic," saying it would help create jobs and "put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Merck Jumps on Revising Forecast, Seeing $7 Billion in Covid Drug Sales

Investing.com – Merck stock (NYSE:MRK) gained more than 4% Thursday as the drug maker raised its annual forecast after its earnings shot past estimates in the third quarter. Boosting the stock were also hopes that Merck may have a blockbuster in molnupiravir, an oral anti-Covid drug currently awaiting regulatory approval. The comany said if the emergency use approval comes through in December, the drug offers an opportunity of up to $7 billion in sales in 2022 including $1 billion in revenue this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Dip-Buying, OPEC ‘Magic Mantra’ Lift U.S. Crude From Lows

Investing.com - Barely 24 hours after oil’s sharpest selloff since early October, bulls were back to buy the dips in crude and bring U.S. crude to a higher settlement on Thursday. Brent closed lower for a second straight day. But with another day left to the end of the week,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Shopify Trades Lower After Missing Revenue And Earnings Estimates

Investing.com -- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock dropped 3.5% premarket as the e-commerce software provider missed estimates on both top and bottom lines, with concerns of a post-pandemic hangover rearing their head. The Canadian company reported $0.81 in adjusted net income per share (adjusting out a big equity gain), and revenues of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Chip Shortage to Last Until 2023; Maruti and Other Autos to be Impacted

Investing.com -- Semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have cited their views on the ongoing chip shortages across the globe, which have affected sectors right from automobiles to mobile phones. The companies have stated that the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage will seep into 2022 and could last until 2023.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Euro Has Best Day In 5 Months, While U.S. GDP Overshadows ECB

EUR/USD logged its best day in five months as U.S. GDP overshadowed the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. According to the latest report, the U.S. economy grew by only 2% in the third quarter, which was the weakest pace of growth since the pandemic-induced global shutdown in the second quarter of 2020. That was when the GDP dropped a staggering 31.2%. Economists were looking for GDP growth of 2.8%, which is a significant slowdown from last quarter’s pace, but 2% misses all of the marks. Business investment, government spending and trade contributed to the decline, but consumer spending had the most significant impact on growth. Supply-chain disruptions hampered product availability, while concerns about the Delta variant reduced activity in restaurants, factories and stores. With the market fully pricing in taper by the Federal Reserve, today’s GDP report confirms that Chairman Jerome Powell will most likely downplay rate hikes next week. Earlier this month, he said point blank: “I do think it's time to taper, and I don’t think it's time to raise rates.” We firmly expect the Fed chair to repeat this line at next week’s FOMC meeting. The U.S. dollar sold off across the board in the New York session.
BUSINESS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE edges lower, ECB on hold, Oil falls, Bitcoin reclaims $60K

Shell (LON:RDSa) drops after results; Lloyds (LON:LLOY), WPP (LON:WPP) higher. Crude declines on Iran nuclear discussions, US inventories. Bitcoin reclaims $60,000, Dog-based coins outperform. By Samuel Indyk. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 traded marginally lower as a decline in Shell shares outweighed a rally in WPP and Lloyds. Shares in...
STOCKS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: S&P 500 Technicals, Yield Curve Signal Stock Reversal Ahead

After posting a new all-time high on Tuesday, the S&P 500 Index fell Wednesday, losing 0.5%. The move coincided with a flattening yield curve as the 2-year note, representing shorter term bets, shot up while the longer-term 10-year benchmark bond moved with far less momentum. Usually, longer-dated bonds provide a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy