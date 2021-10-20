CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Will Accept At-Home COVID Tests

By Ted Baker
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cayuga County Health Department says it will continue to accept positive results from at-home COVID tests. However, the Citizen reports health officials...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Three New COVID Related Deaths in Steuben County

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 226. One individual was a male resident from the Village of Canisteo who died at the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

First Cayuga County COVID Booster Clinics Scheduled

Another Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19. The Cayuga County Health Department says the man was in his 70s. He is the 106th COVID-related death in Cayuga County since the pandemic began. The Cayuga County health department will hold its first booster clinic on Friday. Moderna booster shots will...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Holds First COVID Booster Clinic

Seneca County currently has 58 active COVID cases, and 80-people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. The Seneca County Health Department will hold its first booster clinic tomorrow from 9 to 11 at the Health and Human Services Building on Bonadent Drive in Waterloo. Seneca...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

State Launches New Website to Combat COVID Vaccine Misinformation

The state has released a new program—#GetTheVaxFacts—to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation online. The campaign includes a dedicated website as well as downloadable toolkits to address the most pressing misinformation topics around the COVID-19 vaccine in a thorough and easy-to-understand way. The new resources cover misinformation related to pregnancy and infertility, side effects, safety and speed, as well as government conspiracy theories that continue to circulate on social media and digital forums.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
Cayuga County, NY
Health
FL Radio Group

Schuyler County Public Health Holding COVID Vaccination Clinics This Week

Schuyler County Public Health will be holding COVID vaccine clinics Thursday and Friday at the Watkins Glen Community Center. All three vaccine choices will be available and are provided at no cost. Booster doses are available for people who previously received Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. Community members can also dispose of unwanted Rx drugs at the drop box at the clinic.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC Conducts Meth-Dump Detail in Schuyler, Steuben Counties

Earlier this month, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officer Lifrieri joined other law enforcement agencies in a methamphetamine (meth)-dump detail across several counties. Illegal meth-making materials unlawfully dumped outdoors can pose a tremendous risk to the public, wildlife, and the environment. Unsuspecting individuals or animals that come across the material can be severely injured or even killed.
SCHUYLER, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Updates Its COVID-19 Response

Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn issued an update Monday on Yates County’s ongoing response to COVID-19. The text of her message is below:. The spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to have all of our attention. While Yates County is following the process to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position of Public Health Director, our Deputy Director of Public Health, Sara Christensen is overseeing the Public Health Department. Yates County leadership is working to protect our employees and the public by following all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), including taking the steps necessary to reduce the threat of COVID-19 exposure to all. After much debate among the legislature and the public on whether a mask mandate, while in common areas of county buildings were necessary, it was supported by a majority of the legislature members and consequently passed.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Penn Yan Man Seeking Attention Called for Ambulance

A Penn Yan man has been charged with falsely reporting an incident after he allegedly called 9-1-1 and requested an ambulance for a medical emergency. Police say after the ambulance responded to his Main Street residence, John Mattero admitted to not having a medical issue and called for the ambulance for attention-seeking purposes.
PENN YAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Democrats to Hold Rally Friday

The Cayuga County Democratic Committee plans to hold a get-out-the-vote rally for members of their party on Friday. The 5 o’clock rally at the party’s committee headquarters on East Genesee Street in Auburn will feature State Senator John Mannion. A number of local candidates will be on hand as well.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Has State’s Lowest Unemployment Rate in September

Yates County recorded the state’s lowest jobless rate in September. According to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Tuesday, Yates County’s unemployment was recorded at 3.2-percent for last month. Schuyler County’s unemployment for September was 4.1-percent, Steuben County’s was 4.3-percent, Ontario County’s 3.6-percent, and Tompkins County 3.5-percent. The...
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FL Radio Group

Squaw Island on Canandaigua Lakes Gets a New Name

It’s not Squaw, it’s Skenoh (It’s pronounced scan-oh). The small Island, in the northeast corner of Canandaigua Lake is a wildlife management area, has been renamed because some people thought the name-Squaw-was offensive. The Ontario County Board of Supervisors and the Town of Canandaigua had no position on the name...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Consumer Protection Reminds New Yorkers About Halloween Safety

The New York State’s Division of Consumer Protection and the New York State Department of Health continue to urge caution to parents and children during this year’s Halloween celebrations to help stay safe from variants of COVID-19. Halloween spooktacular traditions may still look different this year, but there are basic tips everyone can follow to allow children and families to have fun and be safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FL Radio Group

FL Health Adds Recruiter

GENEVA-Finger Lakes Health has announced that Tasha Coccia has been named the new Physician and Advance Practice Clinician Recruiter. In the position, Coccia leads the health system’s efforts in the recruitment of physicians and advance practice clinicians including nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified registered nurse anesthetists. She will also assist with the credentialing and enrollment of providers with third party payers. Finger Lakes Health has had much success in recruiting physician and advance practice clinicians to its practices in rural communities.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Early Voting Underway

Early voting began Saturday in Cayuga County. Election Commissioner for Cayuga County, Katie Lacey, says she expects people to take advantage of the early voting process. Lacey also says that as more people get used to early voting, she expects voter turn out to be higher than in past local elections.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy