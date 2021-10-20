Cayuga County Will Accept At-Home COVID Tests

Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn issued an update Monday on Yates County’s ongoing response to COVID-19. The text of her message is below:. The spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to have all of our attention. While Yates County is following the process to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position of Public Health Director, our Deputy Director of Public Health, Sara Christensen is overseeing the Public Health Department. Yates County leadership is working to protect our employees and the public by following all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), including taking the steps necessary to reduce the threat of COVID-19 exposure to all. After much debate among the legislature and the public on whether a mask mandate, while in common areas of county buildings were necessary, it was supported by a majority of the legislature members and consequently passed.

