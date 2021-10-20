Credit Union Partnering with CAP

23 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites were announced Wednesday to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. On September 21, Governor Hochul announced a total of 120 sites will take place over a 12-week period statewide and to date, 114 sites have been set up. The Department of Health is working with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to support the establishment of these sites in all regions of the state. Partners, host sites, and outreach efforts are tailored to the communities they are built to serve. New locations are established on a rolling basis in partnership with localities.

