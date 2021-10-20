CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Credit Union Partnering with CAP

By Ted Baker
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 8 days ago

An Ithaca-based credit union is partnering with the Community Action Project, or CAP, in Cayuga and Seneca Counties. CFCU Community...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

FL Radio Group

Growing Interest in Geneva Chamber Membership

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce is seeing increased interest in membership. Meg Hopkins with the Chamber says members can make important business connections with other members. The Chamber just held its membership Harvest Celebration at Bottomless Brewing. Over a hundred member businesses were represented. Get the top stories on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Holds First COVID Booster Clinic

Seneca County currently has 58 active COVID cases, and 80-people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. The Seneca County Health Department will hold its first booster clinic tomorrow from 9 to 11 at the Health and Human Services Building on Bonadent Drive in Waterloo. Seneca...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

23 New #VaxToSchool Pop-Up Sites

23 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites were announced Wednesday to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. On September 21, Governor Hochul announced a total of 120 sites will take place over a 12-week period statewide and to date, 114 sites have been set up. The Department of Health is working with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to support the establishment of these sites in all regions of the state. Partners, host sites, and outreach efforts are tailored to the communities they are built to serve. New locations are established on a rolling basis in partnership with localities.
HEALTH
FL Radio Group

RealEats Raises Real Money-$16.3 Million

RealEats America- the Geneva weekly subscription meal delivery service company-announced this week it has raised $16.3 million dollars from a number of investors including the New York State Common Retirement Fund and GNC, the global health and wellness company. RealEats is in the process of moving from Geneva Enterprise Development...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

First Cayuga County COVID Booster Clinics Scheduled

Another Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19. The Cayuga County Health Department says the man was in his 70s. He is the 106th COVID-related death in Cayuga County since the pandemic began. The Cayuga County health department will hold its first booster clinic on Friday. Moderna booster shots will...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Democrats to Hold Rally Friday

The Cayuga County Democratic Committee plans to hold a get-out-the-vote rally for members of their party on Friday. The 5 o’clock rally at the party’s committee headquarters on East Genesee Street in Auburn will feature State Senator John Mannion. A number of local candidates will be on hand as well.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seymour Library Budget for ’22 Approved; New Trustee Elected

67 of the 69 residents that voted this week on the Seymour Public Library’s budget for 2022 voted in support of the more than 1-MILLION dollar spending plan. Susanne Bench was elected to the town of Fleming’s trustee seat with write-in votes. She will represent the portion of Fleming that is in the library district, which also consists of Owasco, Auburn, and portions of Sennett.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

DEC Conducts Meth-Dump Detail in Schuyler, Steuben Counties

Earlier this month, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officer Lifrieri joined other law enforcement agencies in a methamphetamine (meth)-dump detail across several counties. Illegal meth-making materials unlawfully dumped outdoors can pose a tremendous risk to the public, wildlife, and the environment. Unsuspecting individuals or animals that come across the material can be severely injured or even killed.
SCHUYLER, NY
FL Radio Group

W-FL BOCES Works To Close Skills Gap

The first of October has become known as Manufacturing Day, and more closely related is October 15th being recognized as New York State Manufacturing Day. While day-to-day life struggles to continue amidst a global pandemic, there are buildings in Williamson and Flint that are meticulously training the next generation of skilled tradesmen and women.
WILLIAMSON, NY
FL Radio Group

Halloween Eve Cemetery Walk in Montour Falls Cemetery

Kickoff Halloween Saturday with storytelling in the Montour Falls Cemetery by Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson. Emerson, also a member of the Schuyler County Historical Society board, will share stories about some of the more interesting people buried in the cemetery above the village. Emerson said the stories will be different than those he told last year. Participants will meet at 1 p.m. at the upper entrance to the cemetery on Mill Street. The one-hour downhill walk will take place rain or shine.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Has State’s Lowest Unemployment Rate in September

Yates County recorded the state’s lowest jobless rate in September. According to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Tuesday, Yates County’s unemployment was recorded at 3.2-percent for last month. Schuyler County’s unemployment for September was 4.1-percent, Steuben County’s was 4.3-percent, Ontario County’s 3.6-percent, and Tompkins County 3.5-percent. The...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Health Adds Recruiter

GENEVA-Finger Lakes Health has announced that Tasha Coccia has been named the new Physician and Advance Practice Clinician Recruiter. In the position, Coccia leads the health system’s efforts in the recruitment of physicians and advance practice clinicians including nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified registered nurse anesthetists. She will also assist with the credentialing and enrollment of providers with third party payers. Finger Lakes Health has had much success in recruiting physician and advance practice clinicians to its practices in rural communities.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Environmental Advocates Claim to Have Received “Threatening Letters” From Greenidge CEO

Two environmental advocates from the Finger Lakes claim they have received threatening letters from Dale Irwin, the CEO of Greenidge Generation, LLC. According to an email sent Tuesday from Seneca Lake Guardian, the two unidentified advocates will testify and release the letters at Wednesday’s state Assembly Hearing on Cryptocurrency Mining in Albany. The email claims that one of the letters by the CEO concludes: “Should it continue, we will explore pursuit of any and all legal remedies available to our company.”
ADVOCACY
FL Radio Group

Seneca CCE Offers Seminars for Farm Women

A growing number of women find themselves running farms. Seneca County Cooperative Extension is offering a number of upcoming seminars on issues of importance to women farmers. The first, on November 2nd, covers farm safety. Judy Wright with Cooperative Extension says it’s being conducted by Annie’s Project, whose founder found herself suddenly running her family’s farm.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Early Voting Underway

Early voting began Saturday in Cayuga County. Election Commissioner for Cayuga County, Katie Lacey, says she expects people to take advantage of the early voting process. Lacey also says that as more people get used to early voting, she expects voter turn out to be higher than in past local elections.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Reimagining Public Safety Collaborative to Host Virtual Session

The Reimagining Public Safety Collaborative will be hosting a virtual session to help those understand how to better use its website: publicsafteyreimagined.org. During this session, city and county staff will be available to offer support for those using the website. The session will be held Tuesday, October 26th from 4:30-6:30pm via Zoom. Registration information can be found here.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

