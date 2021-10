The SEC seemingly has no appetite for non-regular ETF filings and may have struck down filings from Valkyrie and Direxion. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reportedly shot down at least one application for creative exchange-traded funds (ETF)– including one from Valkyrie. Valkyrie filed for a leveraged Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), while Direxion filed for an inverse fund for bears. However, it would seem that the SEC is not seem to be ready to take on more creative futures products at the moment. The regulatory agency wants to limit new BTC-related products to those providing unleveraged exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts – such as Proshares. The company successfully launched its own ETF, dubbed Proshares Bitcoin Strategy, in the US last week.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO