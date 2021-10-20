CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

By SYLVIE CORBET
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgVgK_0cX1qkzW00
EU Brexit French fishermen empty their boat at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 202. France wants more fishing licenses from London, but the UK is holding back. Britain's Brexit minister accused the EU of wishing failure on its former member and of badmouthing the U.K. as a country that can't be trusted. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) (Christophe Ena)

PARIS — (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday.

France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.”

France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union.

“We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement is not respected,” French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said. “There are several types of sanctions that are possible: energy prices, access to (French) ports, tariffs issues.”

Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers with regard to who is allowed to fish in its territorial waters.

Attal said the sanctions would take effect in November if no deal is reached with the U.K. and Jersey.

France has asked its European Union partners to act as one in the dispute, urging the 27-nation bloc to prepare retaliation measures.

A top French official declined Wednesday to say whether French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the issue with his counterparts at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. He spoke anonymously in accordance with the French presidency's customary practices.

Earlier this month, France and 10 other EU nations issued a joint declaration denouncing U.K.'s attitude over fishing licenses.

___

Follow all AP stories on post-Brext developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

New War Of Words In UK-France Fishing Row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights flared up Wednesday, with France threatening trade disruptions from November 2 if its boats are not granted more access to British waters. The measures targeting British fish exports would include "systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
The Independent

UK vows retaliation if France goes ahead with ‘illegal’ sanctions in Brexit fishing feud

The UK has said it will retaliate in “an appropriate and calibrated” manner if France follows through with its threats to impose sanctions amid a dispute over fishing licences.Downing Street responded angrily to a warning from the French government that it could ban British seafood imports and could even cut the supply of energy to the Channel Islands.Paris also suggested it would block British boats from certain ports, unless the UK released more fishing permits by Tuesday.Emmanuel Macron’s government has been angered by what it perceives to be the limited number of licences given to French fishermen to operate in...
ECONOMY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. Britain's government warned France that it would it retaliate if French officials followed through...
ECONOMY
BBC

UK boat detained by France amid fishing rights row

A British trawler has been seized by France and another has been fined, amid an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. French maritime minister Annick Girardin said the ships were cautioned during checks off Le Havre overnight. She said the first did not comply right away and the second was...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ap#French#British#The European Union#Crown#Eu#The Associated Press
The Independent

France threats to block British fishing boats from ports

France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. in a dispute over fishing licenses — and suggested it may restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands as well.Since the U.K. left the economic orbit of the European Union at the start of the year, relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WSOC Charlotte

Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

MOSCOW — (AP) — Moscow city authorities on Thursday ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days to stem coronavirus infections, as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs. The government's coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EU pushes Poland towards POLEXIT: Nation is ordered to pay €1million a day until it complies with European court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges

Poland has been ordered to pay a penalty of 1 million euros (£845,000) per day until it complies with the European Union's top court's order to scrap disciplinary rules for judges. The Court of Justice of the European Union delivered the decision on Wednesday to prevent what it called 'serious...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit was all about fish – and fish is the altar upon which the nation has been happily sacrificed

It is arguably disappointing that a once-in-a-century pandemic that shut down the entire world for an entire year, will – according to the government’s own analysis – only be half as economically damaging as the decision to leave the European Union, which was inflicted on us by absolutely no one apart from ourselves.Brexit will shrink the economy by 4 per cent, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, compared to a mere 2 per cent for Covid, though of course it is an either/or. We really do get to enjoy both.But look, that’s enough doom-mongering for now. It’s important to...
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
63K+
Followers
69K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy