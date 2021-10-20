CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Watch Married at First Sight's Michaela Freak Out Over Zack's Couples Retreat Confession

By Mike Vulpo
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Married at First Sight": Zack Threatens to Divorce Michaela. Everything is bigger in Texas—including the fights. It's no secret that Zack and Michaela's relationship has struggled ever since they got Married at First Sight. But while attending a much-needed couple's retreat at 12 Armadillos, a calm conversation went from zero...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 6

Kathy Davis
6d ago

That woman has mental issues and is in serious need of therapy and/or medication. None of this matters, though, because they decide to divorce on decision day and Zack is now dating Bao.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Married At First Sight#Confessional#Kinetic Content
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight reveals fate of last two couples in series finale

Married at First Sight UK finale spoilers follow. Married at First Sight has finally aired the series finale this evening (October 1) after technical issues left fans disappointed last night when E4 aired the wrong episode. Amy and Josh were left in the middle of their vow renewal last time...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TVShowsAce

‘MAFS’ Spoilers: Does Gil & Myrla Stay Together Or Call It Quits?

Season 13 of Married at First Sight is going strong and fans are starting to wonder what will happen with these couples. Did the experts pick their right matches or will some of the relationships end in disaster? There have already been spoilers leaked about one couple whose partner actually ended up with another MAFS cast member. Now, rumors are flying about another couple on this season of the show, Gil and Myrla. Do they stay together or will they decide to call it quits?
TV SERIES
E! News

Find Out Why Tammy's New BF Causes Trouble in a Shocking 1,000-lb Sisters Season 3 Sneak Peek

Watch: TLC's "1,000-Lb. Sisters" New Season Sneak Peek. This family is weighing all their options. During an exclusive sneak peek at the season-three premiere of TLC's 1,000-lb. Sisters, returning Monday, Nov. 15, Tammy turns 35 while her friends and family fear for her life. "Tammy's going backwards," sister Amy tells the camera in an explosive clip. "It's like the Titanic slowly sinking and there's only so much people can take from her."
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

Ethan Plath Looks Amazing At Beach After Nasty Separation

Ethan Plath has finally resurfaced after his split from Olivia on this season of Welcome to Plathville. TLC viewers know that the pair has had some recent relationship issues, and ultimately, they decided to separate. As we reported, Ethan and Olivia’s relationship may be in a better place in real-time....
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava is going to be a father of two! The reality personality and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced Monday, just six months after they welcomed first daughter Zara. Nava shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo holding his girlfriend's stomach.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Where Is 'Married at First Sight' Filmed? These Cities Are Worth Visiting

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for previous seasons (1–12) of Married at First Sight. For some people, the idea of waiting around to find a soulmate seems unbearable and impatience makes it hard to hold out. For others, the idea of a long engagement sounds stressful and annoying. These are the type of people who would be perfect as cast members on Married at First Sight, a reality TV show that’s been airing since 2014.
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

120K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy