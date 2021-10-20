CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the extradition of a former Venezuelan...

Birmingham Star

British Court to Rule on US Extradition of Wikileaks Julian Assange

LONDON - A British court will consider this week whether Julian Assange, founder of the Wikileaks website, can be extradited to the United States on charges of hacking and theft. The two-day hearing began Wednesday in London's high court. U.S. prosecutors appealed a British district court verdict from January, which...
Times Daily

Spanish court rules on conservative party's slush fund use

MADRID (AP) — A top Spanish court has given a 2-year prison term to the former treasurer of Spain's powerful conservative party for using a slush fund to pay for the renovation of the party's headquarters more than a decade ago. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Times Daily

Venezuela sought to swap Americans for Maduro ally

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government quietly offered last year to release imprisoned Americans in exchange for the U.S. letting go a key financier of President Nicolás Maduro, according to people with knowledge of the proposal and message exchanges seen by The Associated Press. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Times Daily

EU court tells Poland to pay $1.2M a day in judicial dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union raised the stakes Wednesday in a standoff with Poland over judicial independence and the primacy of EU law, with the bloc's top court fining Poland $1.2 million a day to prevent what it called “serious and irreparable harm” to the EU's legal order and values.
Times Daily

US imposes sanctions on 2 Lebanese contractors, politician

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions Thursday on two Lebanon businessmen and a politician, saying they have profited from corruption while the country struggles through its worst economic crisis in modern history. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
The Independent

US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite WikiLeaks' Assange

The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain’s High Court on Wednesday to overturn a judge’s decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges.In January, a lower court judge refused an American request to extradite Assange on spying charges over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied extradition on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. But she rejected defense arguments that Assange faces a politically motivated American prosecution that would override free-speech...
AFP

UK court defers ruling on Assange extradition appeal

Lawyers for Julian Assange on Thursday dismissed US assurances about the treatment awaiting the WikiLeaks founder if he is extradited from Britain, as two days of hearings wrapped up in London. Assange's lawyers argued that he remains a suicide risk if extradited to the US, despite new assurances that he would not be held in punishing isolation at a "supermax" federal prison.
Times Daily

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to US

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Support local journalism...
Vice

Mexico Is Fighting the US Over Extraditing Drug Cartel Suspects

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Last week was supposed to mark a fresh chapter in the 200-year relationship between the United States and Mexico, a turning of the page on fraught relations and militarization in favor of a more holistic and cooperative approach to reining in the cartels that control the flow of drugs and migrants across the border.
AFP

If extradited to US, Colombian coke capo will have a lot of company

Colombian cocaine trafficking kingpin Dairo Antonio Usuga could have a lot of familiar company if he is extradited to the United States -- many of his Gulf Clan cartel, including family members, have already made that trip. One after another in his gang, many of them family members, were arrested and extradited to the United States for trial.
Turnto10.com

Migrant caravan has 'no regard for the rule of law,' says ex-border official

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Thousands of migrants organized by QR code have reportedly forced their way through the Mexican National Guard on their way to the U.S. border. "The United States border control is overwhelmed, that's why we have large areas of the border wide open," said former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat.
Times Daily

Vatican cancels live broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
KXAN

United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker

The U.S.' special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, called the moves historic and celebratory, saying they bring the government documents in line with the “lived reality” that there is a wider spectrum of human sex characteristics than is reflected in the previous two designations.
The Independent

Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

Israel is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups, a Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday.Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organizations, sparking international criticism and repeated assertions by Israel's top strategic partner, the United States, that there had been no advance warning of the move.Israel's move marked what critics say was a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories. The U.S. State Department has said it would seek more information on the decision.Joshua Zarka, a...
