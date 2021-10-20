CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anne Conlin

Notice to Creditors
 8 days ago

State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Case No.: 21-Pr-04760. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent...

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 20-PR-01659

To the creditors of: Eleanor Bensen, late of South Burlington. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Town of Bolton, Vermont Notice to Vendors: Request for Proposal

The Town of Bolton, Vermont is seeking sealed RFPs from qualified vendors related to the feasibility of engineering, project scoping, financing, permitting, utility coordination, installation, annual inspection, display, knowledge transfer, and ongoing maintenance of photovoltaic arrays for the generation and net-metered transmission of electricity. RFPs are due by 4 p.m. on November 15, 2021. The full RFP is available on the town website www.boltonvt.com, or by contacting the Town Clerk at 802-434-5075 x 222. The Town of Bolton reserves the right to reject any and all bids, in whole or in part.
VERMONT STATE
Coffin Maker Noah Burton Eyes Green Burials

The phrase "knock on wood" has an imprecise origin, but its meaning is clear: striking knuckles on wooden objects supposedly wards off bad luck. Burlington woodworker Noah Burton says the idiom was just one inspiration for his company's name, Knock Knock Natural Coffins & Custom Woodworking. "It's death — death...
Vermont’s Early Success in Battling COVID-19 Could Be Helping to Drive Today’s Surge

Vermont, the most vaccinated state in the country — the poster child for America's pandemic response — is in the midst of its worst surge of COVID-19 infections to date. State officials wish they knew. They have been puzzling over this question for weeks and say the answer likely involves factors common to surges elsewhere in the country: a highly transmissible strain, unvaccinated people, waning effectiveness of vaccines over time and relaxed pandemic rules.
VERMONT STATE
Pigasus Meats and NOFA-VT Soil Health Stewards Invest in the Earth

Phelan O'Connor, co-owner of Pigasus Meats in South Hero, was raised vegetarian. He never thought much about his diet until he started working on the school farm while studying at Warren Wilson College in North Carolina. Tending beef cattle there, O'Connor saw firsthand how animals can interact with the land in both positive and negative ways.
State Regulators to Hold Public Forums on Health Care Wait Times

State regulators will hold two virtual public forums to assess the impact of lengthy wait times for medical care on Vermonters. The listening sessions are scheduled to take place this Wednesday, October 27, and Thursday, November 4. The events are part of the state’s investigation following a Seven Days cover story in early September that found patients sometimes have to wait up to a year to be seen by specialists within the University of Vermont Health Network.
TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC - Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 2. CONTINUED-SKETCH: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: Proposal for an 8-unit, 5-lot PUD-R on...
HVSS Private Storage Unit Auction

HARBOR VIEW SELF STORAGE, 8 HARBOR VIEW ROAD, SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT 05403. Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage unit listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. Name of Occupant Storage Unit. S Charlson Unit 4A-18 (10x12) Unit will be opened for...
Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0550-10F 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On October 4, 2021, Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, 60 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 and High Fidelity, Inc., 115 Catamount Drive, Milton, VT 05468 filed application number 4C0550-10F for a project generally described the construction of a 48,000 sf single-story industrial building, a 672 sf accessory building, greenhouse, parking areas and related site improvements on Lot 13B of the Catamount Industrial Park for the cultivation and processing of cannabis. The project is located at Catamount Drive in Milton, Vermont.
Sears Lane Residents Petition Court to Stop Eviction from Burlington Encampment

Residents of the Sears Lane encampment are asking a judge to issue a preliminary injunction against the City of Burlington to stop a planned eviction there next week. The one-page filing from Alexys Grundy and Grey Barreda says the city's October 14 eviction order does "not meet the criteria for emergency and exigent circumstances" and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.
Feds Say 7 Percent of Jobs in Vermont Are Open

Just over 7 percent of the existing jobs in Vermont were vacant in August, according to a new report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Vermont had 23,000 job openings that month, according to the state Labor Department. That's the equivalent of 7.1 percent of all the state's positions, according to the BLS. The U.S. rate is 6.6 percent. But Vermont's doing better than Massachusetts and New Hampshire, which both have 7.4 percent of jobs open.
Stuck in Vermont: Remembering Cécile Druzba

In the last episode, we met beloved bus driver Steve Rexford, who is considered part of the team at the South Burlington School District. He was nominated for a story by South Burlington soccer mom Cécile Druzba back in late 2018. Giving compliments came easily to Cécile; she was an active member of the community and enjoyed shining a spotlight on positive people like Steve, who drove her daughter Madison to soccer games.
Notice of Foreclosure: 7906 Main Road, Huntington

State Of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 376-5-20 CNCV. Andrew H. Montroll, Esq., Administrator Of The Estate Of Jon E. Boise A/K/A Jon Boise, Jacqueline C. Boise And Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development. OCCUPANTS OF: 7906 Main Road, Huntington VT. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE...
Letters to the Editor (10/20/21)

[Re WTF: "Do Mobile Advertisements Violate Vermont's Ban on Billboards?" August 18]: My mother-in-law, Frances Bailey Pelkey, was the legislator who proposed Vermont's billboard law. She was returning from a trip from Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Highgate and was overwhelmed by the sights along the highway and byways, thinking how advertisements were obscuring the beauty that is New England.
