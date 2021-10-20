CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Eastern Canada Hikes with a View

Cover picture for the articleLately, you likely have staycation goals to get out and visit more parks within your own province, or maybe you have been itching all year to set out on a road trip. You might even be looking for interprovincial day trip ideas to take the family over the weekend. Whichever the...

offshore-technology.com

Rainbow, Canada

Rainbow is a 756km-long onshore pipeline project operated by Plains All American Pipeline. This oil pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 24 inches, starts at Alberta (Canada) and ends in Alberta (Canada). The Rainbow Project started operations in 1966 and is owned by Plains All American Pipeline. About Plains All...
INDUSTRY
mountainlake.org

A Reservation to Hike

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation and the Ausable Club have teamed up to test a pilot program that requires hikers to reserve parking spots at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve lot in Keene Valley. It’s one of the steps being taken to try to help better manage the growing crowds of hikers using some of the most popular trailheads in the Adirondack High Peaks. AMR’s John Schuler and Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson give us their assessment of the first year of this three-year experiment. To learn more: www.hikeamr.org.
KEENE VALLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Canada#Chelsea#Hiking Trail#Algonquin Provincial Park#Ila S Loop
Times Union

Late finish makes view-filled hike a dark time

If you’re planning to take your child (or anyone, really) on their first night hike, it should probably be somewhere relatively easy — not too rough, not too steep and not too long. It should almost certainly not be an unplanned march up and down wet, slippery trails after hours...
LIFESTYLE
Seacoast Current

Massive Lithium Deposit Worth $1.5 Billion Just Down the Road from Sunday River

Found just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry, it's the richest known hard rock lithium deposit in the world. I know you've heard of lithium. It's huge for batteries and is in all sorts of things that run our lives. The Maine Monitor says that this deposit in Maine has major resource potential. We're talking it's a hell of a find. They think there are about 11 million tons of ore worth around $1.5 billion and up to 36 feet in length. Some of the crystals with lithium are the biggest ever found. This was formed three miles underground during the cooling of granite magma, the crystals rose to the surface over hundreds of millions of years as the mountains above them crumbled and eroded. After all that it is now partially exposed, and the deposit has a higher percentage of lithium content by weight than any other in the world. Ka-ching.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snow In The Forecast Next Week For Western New York

We all knew it was coming since we live in Western New York, snow is in the forecast for the area starting next week. All the early forecasts and even the Farmer's Almanac called for snow the first week of November across Western New York. It looks like the long-range forecasts are going to validate all those early forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

The monster snowstorm that canceled Halloween

A record-setting nor’easter made Halloween look more like Christmas across the Northeast a decade ago, leaving millions in the dark and leading some to rename the month "Snowtober." Carving pumpkins is a Halloween tradition for many families, but the jack-o'-lantern masterpieces left outside were buried under snow 10 years ago...
ENVIRONMENT
Only In Northern California

One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Weed Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Northern California

When you feel like exploring somewhere new, visiting one of Northern California’s charming small towns is always the way to go. Our region of the state is home to all sorts of amazing little communities, from coastal hamlets to countryside outposts. The best thing is, each town has something unique to offer! And as far […] The post One Of The Most Unique Towns In America, Weed Is Perfect For A Day Trip In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
WEED, CA
offshore-technology.com

Echo, Canada

Echo is a 190km-long onshore pipeline project operated by Canadian Natural Resources. This oil pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 13 inches, starts at Alberta (Canada) and ends in Alberta (Canada). The Echo Project started operations in 1997 and is owned by Canadian Natural Resources. The Echo Project is associated...
INDUSTRY
Only In Pennsylvania

Hyner View Overlook Is A Short And Sweet Fall Hike In Pennsylvania With A Spectacular End View

Autumn’s splendor is so easy to admire – from long, leisurely walks through local parks to scenic train rides through the Pennsylvania countryside. While hiking might not be particularly popular with everyone, there’s one short-but-sweet fall hike in Pennsylvania that’s simply spellbinding, especially in the fall. Even better? You don’t have to be a fan […] The post Hyner View Overlook Is A Short And Sweet Fall Hike In Pennsylvania With A Spectacular End View appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hometownsource.com

Take a Hike!

Fall has arrived and what better time to lace up your shoes and go for a hike? The cooler temperatures are perfect for being outdoors and the vibrant colors of the trees make for a beautiful view. For some, hiking can seem like a strenuous exercise and therefore don’t take part. However, according to Merriam-Webster dictionary, a hike is simply defined as “to walk a long distance especially for pleasure or exercise”.
LIFESTYLE

