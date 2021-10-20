CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball $73 million jackpot (10/20/21): When and how to find out if you’ve won

By Deron Dalton
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was no big Powerball winner on Saturday. So tonight — Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll get a chance to become the next winner of millions. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

