Powerball $73 million jackpot (10/20/21): When and how to find out if you’ve won

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There may be a newly-minted millionaire in the San Fernando Valley. A Mega Millions ticket matching five of the numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing – but missing the Mega number – was sold at Jerry’s Liquor, 11010 Saticoy St. in Sun Valley. And even though it didn’t match all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing, it’s still worth $2,694,898, according to the California Lottery. The numbers drawn for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions were 6, 14, 19, 56, 62; and the Mega number was 9. No tickets were sold with all six numbers, and Friday’s jackpot is estimated to grow to $22 million. The owner of the store, Sam Hourany, says he will use the $13,474 bonus he will receive for selling a winning ticket back into his business and toward helping his family. Winning lottery ticket holders who have won a prize more than $600 must claim their winnings by turning it in to any lottery district office or by mail, along with a completed winner claim form. California Lottery’s district offices are now open for walk-ins on a first-come basis, and claims will no longer be accepted via drop box.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO