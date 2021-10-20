Automation Anywhere Launches New Contact Center Solution, Empowering Enterprises To Deliver Better Service, Faster

Now in the past, we had to actually give money back because it wasn't the right color for the work that I needed to get done. Now with this because I am able to have all of that funding put together, I can work with my users where their priorities are and actually apply that funding to it. It's that much more helpful for me to use every dollar that we receive from the taxpayers, which we're grateful for, for that capability that gets out to the users.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO