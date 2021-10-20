CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automation Anywhere Launches New Contact Center Solution, Empowering Enterprises To Deliver Better Service, Faster

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprises can scale with cloud-native automation integrated with contact centers powered by Genesys and Google to speed delivery of services and reduce customer hold times. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in intelligent automation today introduced Automation Anywhere for Contact Centers, a cloud-native, AI-driven automation solution that empowers enterprises to deliver better...

martechseries.com

Redmondmag.com

Nintex Growth Includes New Business Process Automation Solutions

Nintex this week described enhancements to its cloud-based automation platform, including newly achieved security and regulatory certifications, plus a major organizational change. Four new features were added to Nintex Workflow Cloud, which is used for business process automation, namely :. My Nintex workflow tracking. Data source variables. Nintex Gateway SQL...
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Whiplash Launches Partner Program to Deliver Best-In-Class Ecommerce Solutions

LOS ANGELES /October 14, 2021 -- Whiplash, a leading nationwide provider of omnichannel fulfillment and logistics services, today announced the launch of the company’s new partnership program, concurrent with the appointment of Marco De Paulis to the new post of Director of Partnerships. De Paulis will launch and lead the Whiplash Partner Program, created in response to 3PL’s growing commitment to provide customers with best-in-class direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce technology and omnichannel solution.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ADvendio Officially Launches a Self-Service Advertising Solution to the US Market

With a shortage of sophisticated advertising products that reduce the onus on publishers, ADvendio is excited to fill a much-needed gap in the US market. With the debut of a self-service advertising solution, ADvendio is poised to redefine the market for those searching for a sleek, modern, and comprehensive tool that makes advertising cheaper and more efficient for both publishers and advertisers alike.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Orbita Launches Enhanced Patient Outreach Solution to Reduce Friction and Automate Critical Workflows for Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations

New proactive engagement features respond to patients’ needs with empathy. Orbita, the leading provider of secure voice and chatbot virtual assistant solutions for healthcare, announces enhanced capabilities and widespread availability of its proactive, omnichannel patient outreach solution, Orbita Outreach. Built on Orbita’s award-winning conversational AI platform, Orbita Outreach now addresses even more patient engagement use cases, using intelligent virtual assistant technology to automate proactive outreach programs for patient support, appointment scheduling and preparation, follow-up, and more.
HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

How 3D and Augmented Reality are Changing the Home Industry

Just a few years ago, the concepts of augmented reality and 3D felt very futuristic and foreign for many in the home industry. But as the ecommerce channel has exploded, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, these digital tools have become more important for home goods companies looking to compete in a crowded marketplace. At the recent High Point Market, the team behind Seek—a platform that helps companies like Nestle, Kravet, Baker Furniture, and RC Willey turn their digital product photos into 3D and augmented reality images—explained how these technologies are helping home goods companies streamline business. “3D and AR are...
ELECTRONICS
biometricupdate.com

Smart Engines launches faster credit card scanning with automated OCR

Smart Engines has launched a new credit card scanner for mobile and web applications, which uses the company’s optical character recognition (OCR) technology to scan more types of free-form credit cards to autofill information for payments and transfers with double the speed. Scanning is performed automatically in real-time, with processing...
TECHNOLOGY
federalnewsnetwork.com

Space Systems Command delivering customer-centric capabilities better, faster

Now in the past, we had to actually give money back because it wasn't the right color for the work that I needed to get done. Now with this because I am able to have all of that funding put together, I can work with my users where their priorities are and actually apply that funding to it. It's that much more helpful for me to use every dollar that we receive from the taxpayers, which we're grateful for, for that capability that gets out to the users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Aunalytics to Showcase Portfolio of Managed Services, Enterprise Cloud, and Data Cleansing Solutions at the Grand Rapids IT Symposium

Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, will feature its managed services, enterprise cloud, and data cleansing portfolio at the Grand Rapids IT Symposium on October 21, 2021. The one-day event, designed exclusively for the IT executive community, will be held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
martechseries.com

Lee Enterprises Announces Exclusive Automotive Partnership with Mudd Advertising to Deliver Omni-Channel Marketing Solutions to the Automotive Industry

Lee Enterprises Inc, a leading provider of high quality, trusted local news and information and a major subscription and advertising platform in 77 markets, announced a strategic partnership with Mudd Advertising, a leading full-service automotive advertising agency. The partnership leverages a customized version of Lee’s innovative Vision platform enabling Mudd to fully support the cross-channel marketing efforts of retail automotive dealers and manufacturers across the United States. Vision is a proprietary sales enablement and execution software, powered by Lee’s full-service national agency, Amplified Digital.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Contact centers of the future

For years, people wrote off the contact center as a cost center. That's crazy. Contact centers are wells of information and insights. There's so much data in customer service calls, outbound sales calls, group meetings and one-to-ones. In fairness, it's technology, as much as perception, that's to blame. Legacy contact-center...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Hum Leverages AI To Launch Full-Service Growth Solutions For Nonprofits

Hum, the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) for nonprofit growth, launches AI-powered, outcome-driven solutions that make digital growth techniques accessible to associations and societies. Member organizations have long struggled to develop digital strategies to engage and grow their membership. The pandemic magnified this issue. According to a 2021 report:. Adapting...
TECHNOLOGY
austintechnologycouncil.org

Planview Showcases Professional Services Automation Solutions at Technology & Services World 2021

Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, today announced the company will be showcasing its Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions at Technology & Services World (TSW) 2021, hosted by the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) from October 18-20, 2021 in Las Vegas. Further extending the company’s expertise and leadership in PSA, the company also announced that Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer of Planview and PSA industry veteran, was recently named to TSIA’s Partner Advisory Board.
AUSTIN, TX
martechseries.com

Splunk Security Accelerates Detection and Response with Analytics-Fueled, Automation-Driven and Cloud-Delivered Solutions

Splunk Keeps Organizations Secure as Their Cloud Adoption Migration Expands Attack Surface. Splunk Inc. , a data platform leader, announced a series of new product innovations designed to help organizations securely embrace digital transformation by providing the security visibility needed to accelerate time to detection, investigation and response. Led by new enhancements to Splunk Security Cloud and Splunk SOAR, Splunk provides organizations a comprehensive Security Operations Center (SOC) platform with industry-leading intelligence, analytics and automation.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Hypergiant and Aligned Automation Partner to Deliver Complete AI Solution

Aligned Automation utilizes Hypergiant’s Hyperdrive to provide manufacturing, big tech and petrochemical customers with the AI solutions to compete in a changing marketplace. Hypergiant Industries, an enterprise AI company focused on developing software for companies on their intelligence transformation, and Aligned Automation announce their partnership to help enterprise customers compete...
SOFTWARE
Light Reading

Gluware launches new security features for intelligent network automation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for the cloud era, and an ONUG Fall 2021 Thought Leadership sponsor, announced new security and compliance capabilities that extend the enterprise benefits of the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation solution. The capabilities in Gluware 4.2, the latest update to the company's intent-based, no-code/low-code automation suite, will enable enterprises to improve the implementation and maintenance of security and compliance by delivering an out-of-the-box solution with new applications for vulnerability reporting, config drift and audit, and syslog messaging.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Loom Launches Creator Program to Empower Users, Reach New Audiences

Loom, the video communication platform for async work, today announced the launch of the Loom Creator Program. The program gives users who already love creating video content with Loom the ability to earn rewards for sharing the platform with their audiences. Those who join the program — bloggers, affiliates, influencers, and video content creators — have the opportunity to continue building and monetizing their own content brand while earning money by referring new users.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

Automation Anywhere wants to bring software robots into the call center

Robotic process automation firm Automation Anywhere Inc. is bringing its smarts into contact centers, helping call center agents become more efficient by quickly surfacing the information they need to handle customer calls. Automation Anywhere is widely considered one of the leaders in the fast-growing RPA market, valued at north of...
SOFTWARE
techstartups.com

pulsESG launches with $8.5M in seed funding to empower enterprises to manage and improve their ESG footprint

With many issues facing our world today, businesses and big corporations are no longer just focusing on short-term profit but also on their impacts on society and the world at large. Over the past few years, some of these companies are now adopting non-financial factors and a more stakeholder-centric approach to doing business using what is known as ESG.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Zentry Security Introduces Zentry Trusted Access Cloud Edition, New Cloud-Delivered Zero Trust Network Access Service for the Small & Medium Enterprise

Zentry Security, an emerging cybersecurity company offering zero trust network access (ZTNA) services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), announced Zentry Trusted Access Cloud Edition, a new cloud-delivered service that extends the company’s zero trust solutions to cloud-native businesses and enterprises embracing cloud adoption. Zentry Trusted Access Cloud Edition provides the same streamlined secure access features as its on-prem counterpart, giving SMEs improved productivity, better security, greater visibility and a significantly reduced attack surface.
TECHNOLOGY
Marietta Daily Journal

Venzee Signs New Upfront Revenue-Based Contract with Enterprise Solution Provider

Significant Mesh Connector™ Purchase Provides Content Distribution Scale, Speed, and Competitive Advantage in Rapidly Changing Supply Chain Market. CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee'' or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, is pleased to announce an upfront revenue-based contract with a leading global provider of digital product content solutions.
BUSINESS

