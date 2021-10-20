CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Good pay is good for everyone

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
When will the “trickle down” conservatives ever learn that they have a broken model? To correct their metaphor, when the biggest ships are lifted above the water, the ocean doesn’t rise – it falls. There is an even more conservative economic model...

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Shortages a first-world problem

Considering the recent news about supply chain problems, I have to admit a possible shortage of toilet paper and medications makes me unhappy. That unhappiness is nothing in comparison to the unhappiness of 1.3 billion people in 107 countries who live in multidimensional poverty and 37 million people in the United States who live in poverty.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Require vaccines for students

Our family wholeheartedly supports a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all eligible Portland Public Schools students and staff. The district already has a mandate for staff and is considering one for students ages 12 and up, which should be expanded to encompass younger age ranges as those vaccines win FDA approval. Arguments against a COVID vaccine mandate are based on politics and conspiracy theories, rather than common sense, science, logic and reason.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Change Portland’s form of government

The Oct. 8 letter “Portland’s outdated city government” was right on. The city of Portland is no longer the once-praised “City that Works” of the recent past. I grew up in Portland and often went downtown to the main library, restaurants and stores – but no more. The local news is disturbing: shooting deaths and dangerous demonstrations, homeless tents; shuttered stores, overwhelmed police and a lack of leadership. But there is hope.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Steer toward electric vehicles

In response to “Climate change and hot, dry summers mean big trouble for Oregon’s trees” (Sept. 17): Oregon’s breathtaking fall foliage is dwindling as forest fires have burned record areas in recent years. The intensity and frequency of wildfires is fueled by climate change, and transportation is the No. 1 contributor to global warming in the U.S. and in Oregon. Luckily, electric vehicles can offer a way to change course, and there’s never been a better time to go electric.
CARS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Figures show mask mandates work

In his Oct. 13 letter “End Oregon’s mask mandate,” Jeff Roth writes, “Only six states have a mask mandate, Oregon being one, and our total cases and deaths have been among the lowest in the country,” seemingly without a hint of irony or understanding. It is astounding to me that after nearly two years and four waves of COVID-19, some people still cannot draw the connection between the great fortune that Oregon has been among states with the lowest cases and deaths in the country and the great wisdom we have shown in continuing to enforce mask mandates long after other states have halted them. Nor, seemingly, can they draw the connection that every easing of restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic has been associated with an immediate spike in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Expand the electric car tax credit

I agree with letter writer Ann Truax’s call to address climate change and move away from fossil fuels (“Can we reclaim our summers?”). The most significant source of greenhouse gas emissions comes from the transportation sector, so government at all levels should be doing everything that it can to encourage electric vehicle adoption. That is why I am concerned that, included in Congress’ reconciliation package, is an incredibly narrow increase in the federal electric vehicle tax credit that would apply only to union-built cars. Only five union-built cars – out of 55 electric vehicles on the market – would qualify for this tax credit. Some of the most popular models such as the Tesla Model 3 or Nissan Leaf, would not be eligible. Experts agree that tax incentives are necessary for electric vehicle adoption to make the price points comparable to gas cars.
CARS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kudos to Salem-Keizer schools

I’m a retired teacher and a member of Salem-Keizer Stand for Children, an organization that has worked to support our local schools for over 20 years. People may have heard that our school board recently passed a “commitment to equity and anti-racism resolution.” This was a positive statement that we commit to helping all children feel welcome and safe. Affirming all children doesn’t hurt any of our children. This resolution simply means we will no longer let children continue to fail or flounder. We will have more students graduate from Salem-Keizer high schools, and fewer students will drop out. Our entire community benefits when this happens. As I listened to testimonies at the Oct. 12 board meeting, it was encouraging to hear that the majority of speakers supported the resolution. I applaud the board members for this important, impactful decision.
EDUCATION
Longview Daily News

Community Voices column: House flipping is good for everyone

Recently homeowners and homebuyers have expressed concern about certain house flippers increasing tax values and home prices. When homeowners receive their annual property tax assessments, they look for answers. Homebuyers are priced out or find no available homes in a very competitive sellers’ market. Property taxes are re-assessed annually by...
LONGVIEW, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
Austonia

Elon Musk to become a true Austinite with launch of Tesla beer

First, he dabbled in tequila. Now, he's on to beer. Tesla will soon launch its own beer, CEO Elon Musk announced earlier this month from Germany at the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg County Fair. Musk showed photos of the futuristic, not-at-all-traditional bottle with the T symbol and its name, "Gigabier," in blue lettering across the side of the bottle.
AUSTIN, TX
seiu73.org

Emergency Rental Assistance Information

IF YOU’RE A RENTER HAVING TROUBLE PAYING YOUR RENT, UTILITIES, OR OTHER HOUSING COSTS – HELP MAY BE AVAILABLE!. Millions of renters are struggling to make monthly payments, face rental debt or are in jeopardy of losing housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.1 As eviction moratoriums are being lifted across the country, state and local programs are taking applications from renters to distribute money from the Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program in their own communities. ERA programs were created to help renters cover their housing-related costs and remain housed during the pandemic. These programs have distributed more than 1.4 million payments to households, totaling more than $7.7 billion to support the housing stability of vulnerable renters.2.
HOUSE RENT
The Oregonian

Starbucks raising US workers’ pay as union effort looms

Starbucks said Wednesday it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. The Seattle-based coffee giant said all of its U.S. workers will earn at least $15 — and up to $23 — per hour by next summer. In late January, employees with two or more years of service will get a 5% raise, while those with five or more years of service could receive up to a 10% raise. Workers can also get a $200 recruitment bonus to help attract new employees.
LABOR ISSUES
The Oregonian

Readers respond: We need our veterans’ memorials

The Oct. 21 article “Will they return? Toppled Portland statues of Lincoln, Roosevelt mired in delays, uncertainty and suspicion” says “public arts officials placed in their crosshairs” a memorial to fallen soldiers of the Spanish American War in Lownsdale Square. Monuments like that (and Vietnam Veterans memorials) honor soldiers, not the wars they fought in. They remind us of the sacrifices made on our behalf. The Lownsdale memorial is in the center of Portland to remind us insistently. It commemorates soldiers of more than 100 years ago and so reminds us that sacrifice has long been asked. We should be reminded.
PORTLAND, OR
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

