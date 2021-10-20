Readers respond: Good pay is good for everyone

In his Oct. 13 letter “End Oregon’s mask mandate,” Jeff Roth writes, “Only six states have a mask mandate, Oregon being one, and our total cases and deaths have been among the lowest in the country,” seemingly without a hint of irony or understanding. It is astounding to me that after nearly two years and four waves of COVID-19, some people still cannot draw the connection between the great fortune that Oregon has been among states with the lowest cases and deaths in the country and the great wisdom we have shown in continuing to enforce mask mandates long after other states have halted them. Nor, seemingly, can they draw the connection that every easing of restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic has been associated with an immediate spike in cases.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO