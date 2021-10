BOONVILLE — As the final few weeks of men’s soccer is approaching, two teams who have yet to play each other are the Starmount Rams and the Elkin Buckin’ Elks. The previous two games that were scheduled for the teams had to be rescheduled due to rain and other circumstances. After two reschedules, the Elks (8-5-1, 5-2) and Rams (8-5-2, 6-2) were finally able to match up on the field for the first time this season. On Monday night, it was a battle for second place in the Northwest 1A Conference. Elkin started off the game strong with a two goal lead, but the Rams were able to score a late goal to take a 4-3 win.

ELKIN, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO