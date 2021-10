Beginning Sunday, October 24, 2021, you will be required to use 10 digits when placing calls from your wireless or landline phone. This includes calls within your area code that you may currently only dial with seven digits. To complete local calls, you will need to dial the three-digit area code + seven-digit telephone number. In preparation for this deadline, you should also review your contacts and update saved numbers to include the area code. If you already use 10 digits for local calls, you don’t need to do anything.

