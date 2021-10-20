THE BREATHING PROCESS: “LABYRINTHIAN”

Visionary Dance Theatre presents "Breathe" at the Visionary Performance Space (8674 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942) on October 21-23, 2021 @ 7pm. Artistic Director Spencer John Powell premieres "CAPUT VII Aeternum", a respite of dance chronicling a body of work in celebration of accomplishment, overcoming fear, and the embodiment of what it is to be a creator of movement. Internationally-acclaimed choreographer and Professor of Dance at University of South Florida Jeanne Travers will set her work "Stirrings of the Soul" on the dancers of VDT, making its US debut premiere. This work drew its inspiration from her travels to Angkor Wat in Cambodia in 2019. The powerful images of the temple ruins suggest a sense of spirit souls that seem to navigate along with us throughout time and space.
