THE BREATHING PROCESS: “LABYRINTHIAN”

(This is DGR‘s review of a new album by the German band Betrayal, which was released last April by Rising Nemesis Records.) There are some albums that, no matter how late in the year it may be when we’re able to write them up, feel like we absolutely must do so, especially when we would otherwise have to explain why all of a sudden the album seems to appear basically out of nowhere on our year-end list. Betrayal’s Disorder Remains is one such album.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO