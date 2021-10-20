Worth Watching: Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

A synopsis of the documentary "Found" - which tells the story of three teenage Chinese American girls who learn that they're cousins after having been abandoned on the streets of Guangdong province as infants and later adopted by Americans - sounds like a vague hybrid of "Three Identical Strangers," about brothers separated at birth, and "One Child Nation," which looks at the former Chinese policy of limiting family size. (The film notes that the draconian one-child policy led to more than 130,000 foreign adoptions between 1979 and 2015.) But "Found" turns out to be about a lot more. For one thing, the three girls discover, very early in the film, they're related, after taking DNA tests through the genetic testing operation 23andMe. That takes some - but by no means all - the drama and emotion out of the film, whose main theme is the search for one's personal history, no matter where that leads.Two of the girls decide to look for their birthparents, using self-described genetic "detective" Liu Hao of My China Roots; one cousin opts out. This search leads to the uncovering of many stories, not just those involving its three main subjects, but of the Chinese "aunties," nannies and orphanage workers who took care of abandoned babies, and of parents searching for children they were forced to give up. Even Hao's backstory is explored, to moving effect. The title "Found," in short, has many meanings, referring not only to how the film's subjects were picked up off the street by caring strangers, or how the girls came to know each other, but also to the discovery of what family, connection and identity really mean. PG. Available on Netflix. Contains mature thematic elements and brief smoking. 98 minutes.

