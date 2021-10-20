CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Chicago Bears rookies performed against Packers

By Cameron Henderson
Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears rookies still proving they can ball. Aaron Rodgers did not pass the torch to the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. He shouted how he still owns the Chicago Bears to fans that were disrespecting him. Aaron Rodgers isn’t wrong, but it is time for the Chicago Bears...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8

It's been a wildly inconsistent year for top-12 finishes for running backs and wide receivers, while the tight end landscape has been even more volatile. Now more than ever, it's important to scour league waiver wires to look for potential Flex options. At the very least, building enough roster depth entering the second half of the fantasy season is pivotal to earning a few wins and competing for the fantasy postseason. As we saw in a condensed slate that was missing several talented teams and players, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond finished as the WR12 in full-PPR leagues, while Calvin Ridley scored a touchdown and still finished as just the WR29. As always, this goes to show that the combination of the opponent, game script, and playcalling vastly outweighs talent and past performances.
NFL
ESPN

Nagy, Bears taking positives from Justin Fields' performance vs. Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears' rookie quarterback Justin Fields did not paint a rosy picture when critiquing his performance in Sunday’s 24-14 loss to the divisional rival Green Bay Packers. “I think I should have played better,” Fields said after he completed 16-of-27 pass attempts for 174 yards, one...
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
ESPN

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields says he'll be OK to play vs. Green Bay Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Sunday's much-anticipated quarterback matchup between the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields will go on as planned. Fields said Wednesday that he will play versus the Packers despite hyperextending his left knee during last week's 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup this week, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears have made their injury reports available from Wednesday’s practice. Packers cornerback Kevin King and Bears linebacker Khalil Mack are among the players that did not participate in team practices on Wednesday. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields participated fully in practice despite his own injuries.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: The struggles for Justin Fields and the offense were every bit as bad as they looked in the ‘all-encompassing’ Week 7 loss

If you win the coin toss and elect to take the ball with a stated desire of getting off to a fast start, then you best start fast. Especially against the reigning Super Bowl champions and an opposing offense led by the NFL’s all-time passing leader. The Chicago Bears had the best intentions coming out of the gates Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. But their opening series went ...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Hot takes on Justin Fields, Matt Nagy, and the trade deadline

The Chicago Bears were blown out once again this past weekend to drop to 3-4 on the season, and the widespread drama surrounding the organization has returned. The Bears needed to be at their absolute best to compete with a team of Tampa Bay’s caliber, and they were the exact opposite. Not many people predicted a Bears win, but the defeat came in a humiliating fashion and marked a new low for the team. The Bears were outclassed in every facet of the game; from on the field to coaching, they were completely outmatched by the defending champs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
