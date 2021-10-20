Nanotwinned Titanium Forges Path to Sustainable Manufacturing

Newswise — ST. LOUIS (October 27, 2021) – To ensure a plentiful food supply in the face of future climate-related challenges, scientists must diversify food crops by domesticating new species. Early farmers domesticated many annual plant species, those planted yearly, in part due to their quick growing cycles; however, these crops require agricultural practices that can harm the soil. Perennial crops, which live for multiple years, develop persistent root systems that stabilize soil, offering a more sustainable option. The challenge is that successfully and rapidly domesticating promising perennial crops relies on genetic screening of seeds, an expensive and time-consuming process, especially for underdeveloped species that lack genomic resources. The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) is providing a $999,957 Seeding Solutions grant to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center to accelerate development of perennial crops. The researchers are predicting breeding success based on the seedlings’ physical attributes.
