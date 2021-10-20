Bucas Quarter Sheet and Therapy Quarter Sheet

Small off-road engines (SORE) are spark-ignition engines rated at or below 19 kilowatts. Engines in this category are primarily used for lawn, garden, and other small off-road equipment. The population of SORE in California (15.4 million) is similar to that of light-duty passenger cars (14.0 million). As of 2021, 61% of California SORE are used in residential lawn and garden equipment, 8% in commercial lawn and garden equipment, 11% in federally regulated construction and farming equipment, and 20% in other equipment types (e.g., generators, pressure washers). While commercial lawn and garden equipment are only 8% of the SORE population, they account for 20% of smog-forming emissions from SORE during the summer.
