CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marcus Ryder

By Editor
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Marcus Ryder is a producer and director, known for War at the Door (2005), Friend or...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ron Perlman Settles Divorce, Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Opal Stone Perlman $12,500 a Month After 38-Years of Marriage

Putting it to bed. Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman have settled their divorce nearly two years after the actor filed, Us Weekly can confirm. The Sons of Anarchy alum, 71, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, October 26. The only way Ron can stop paying the 70-year-old jewelry designer is if she gets remarried or dies.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Beat Out Fellow Hollywood Legend John Lithgow for ‘Barry’ Role

While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Producer#Friend Or Foe#Catch Me If You Can#At The Door#Bbc Scotland Investigates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
DesignerzCentral

Prince William Takes Over For Queen Elizabeth

Prince William learned who was boss on all matters in the Royal Family in a dispute over his wedding outfit. The Mirror reports The new Duke of Cambridge was preparing to get married in front of millions and millions of people around the world and wanted to make sure he looked his best.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Addison Rae roasted for bizarre outfit in viral TikTok: “Why even wear pants?”

TikTok star Addison Rae is getting heat on social media after uploading a viral video wearing what many critics are deeming questionable items of clothing. Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators (and one of its richest). The Louisiana native boasts over 85 million followers on the app and has even starred in a major Netflix film, ‘He’s All That.’
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Osbourne returns to social media and makes incredible announcement

Kelly Osbourne has reappeared on social media after a three-month silence to mark two very special occasions – her 37th birthday and being five months sober. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared two pictures with her 2.4 million fans, one showing her posing with her mouth-watering strawberry cake and another photo screengrabbed from her Twelve-Step programme which showed her progress.
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

Young And The Restless: Spoilers For November 2021

November can be an exciting month in the land of Genoa City. Not only are the holidays inching closer, but there’s American Thanksgiving — plus it’s sweeps month! What’s set to unfold on The Young and the Restless (Y&R) in the next four to five weeks? Jill Abbott will return with some stunning moves. Also, Phyllis and Nick split up, while Ashland faces uncertainty. Learn about these storylines and others in the below Y&R spoilers for November 2021.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy