Much of Monday night’s Sag Harbor Board of Education meeting centered around a presentation put together by several staff members to inform the public about the district’s English as a New Language program (commonly known as ENL), breaking down the different terminology and abbreviations used in the program and helping explain the multi-faceted approach to teaching and supporting the ever increasing number of students for whom English is not their native language.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO