Gold, Silver And Oil Update

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold Spot longs at that important 1765/62 level worked perfectly on the bounce from 1759 to our 2 targets of 1773/75 and 1783/85. In fact this was the high for the day. Silver Spot longs at our buying opportunity at 2320/10 worked perfectly on the bounce to 2370 and to with...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Silver Looks To Rebound, Crude Oil Weak

Bank of Canada Ends QE, Plunging Gold Prices In CAD By Arkadiusz Sieron - Oct 28, 2021. So, quantitative easing has ended (so far in Canada, but the Fed will follow suit). The termination plunged gold prices in Canadian dollars. Will this repeat globally? Finally!... 4 Things That Could Move...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver survive selling pressure

Gold, Silver and Platinum have been setting up for a much bigger move. The recent price action has been wild enough to make traders and investors want to pull out their hair. From last Friday's hard sell-off from up 30.00 to yesterday's whip around the unchanged line. The metals look...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil recovers, gold has support

Oil is trading marginally lower on Thursday after recovering much of the losses from earlier in the session when they were more than 2% lower. The rally has looked overcrowded for some time now so the correction we’ve seen doesn’t come as a great surprise. The question though is whether that’s it?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Mild price losses for gold, silver, on routine consolidation

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on some...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Dollar Softer, Oil Rallies, Silver and Gold Sluggish

Dollar turn softer again in Asian session today and looks set to extend recent decline. But overall markets are quiet so far, with major pairs and crosses staying inside Friday’s range. Economic calendar is likely today and focuses will be on whether broad risk markets would take the lead. Oil price is doing its job in extending recent rise but stocks are sluggish so far. Nevertheless trading would come back alive later in the week with three central bank meetings and some important economic data.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold And Silver Appear Ready To Run Higher

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 4.35%. Gold steadied after a two-day advance as investors weighed comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating that interest-rate hikes aren’t imminent. Increases to U.S. interest rates aren’t coming “anytime soon,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday – though the central bank will act if warranted by inflation expectations. Bullion has fluctuated recently as traders attempt to gauge the pace at which pandemic-era stimulus will be reined in by central banks. Rising energy and commodities costs and disrupted supply chains are creating inflation headaches for the global economy, boosting expectations for earlier rate hikes that can curb the allure of non-interest-bearing gold.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Targets And Levels In Gold, Gold Stocks, And Silver

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Editor & Publisher of The Daily Gold, provided some macro thoughts on the precious metals, and his takeaway from the recent bounce in gold, silver, and the precious metals mining stocks. We review what resistance levels Jordan is looking to see gold and silver clear, for more of...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold/Silver/Wheat: The next short squeeze

What is the next market to see a short squeeze? That is the question I have been asked most by clients this week. Shortages have been popping up everywhere within supply chains, especially where inventory remains low and bottlenecks in distribution occur. Multiple commodities such as Oats, Cotton, Crude Oil, and Gasoline have rallied double-digit percentage gains this month. I know you are thinking, when is it my time in Gold and Silver?
MARKETS
kitco.com

Global GDP trends; gold and silver buy signals

CPM discusses long-term trends in GDP growth among countries, focusing on the rise of China as an economic power and discussing Russia’s restrained GDP position in the world. CPM also updates its market views on gold and silver, having issued short-term buy recommendations today. Finally, there is a discussion about some financial and logistical issues related to taking delivery of gold and silver from ETFs that allow such conversion.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil higher, gold above $1,800, bitcoin slides

Oil prices are on the rise again at the end of the week, with Brent and WTI adding around 1% on Friday. This comes a day after they pulled back off their highs as profit-taking appeared to kick in around $86 and $84, respectively. It’s still early days but this rally appears to be suffering the same problems as the last couple, a lack of momentum.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil dips, gold holds steady

Oil prices eased overnight and that has continued in Asia. Weaker industrial metals and natural gas and coal prices appear to be dragging oil lower as well in the short-term, although oil’s medium-term fundamentals remain as robust as ever. Brent crude fell by 1.30% to USD 84.75 overnight, easing another 0.65% lower to USD 84.30 a barrel in Asia. WTI had a volatile session, finishing 1.0% lower at USD 82.55 before easing another 0.40% lower to USD 82.25 a barrel in Asia. Regional buyers appear content to await better levels to buy once again, in sharp contrast to the price chasing earlier this week.
INDUSTRY
Bay News 9

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.37 to $82.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.21 to $84.61 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $2.48 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. November natural gas fell 5 cents to $5.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Price pullbacks for gold, silver following recent gains

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, on routine corrective pullbacks after...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally on inflation worries, friendly charts

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher near midday Wednesday. Concerns about rising inflation are prompting buying interest in the hard asset metals. Also, the technical postures for both precious metals have turned more bullish recently. December gold futures were last up $13.80 at $1,784.20.December Comex silver was last up $0.202 at $24.10 an ounce.
BUSINESS
investing.com

USDX, Gold, Silver: Confluence Of Signs This Week

With silver outperforming and key supports for the USDX holding, what’s in store for the precious metals in the upcoming months?. Yesterday’s session was informative. Very. I already indicated some of the specific developments during yesterday’s (pre-market) trading (and I talked about silver and Bitcoin recently as well), but having the closing prices, and knowing what happened on a day-to-day basis adds a new dimension to the signals that we saw.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold And Silver Price Readjustments Likely

Every time the government's bills come due, officials at the Treasury Department find creative ways of paying them with money they don't have. One measure of just how overextended the United States has become financially is the debt to GDP ratio. For most of the country's history, excluding temporary wartime...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil recovers on EIA draw, gold edges up

Oil came under some pressure early in the day as it continued to struggle around its recent highs, but those losses were short-lived as EIA reported a small drawdown against expectations of a 2.1 million barrel build. This came after API reported a 3.294 million barrel build on Tuesday, so the drawdown very much came against expectations, hence the big rebound.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil slumps, gold shines

Oil recovers losses on unexpected stockpile decline. Crude prices rallied after US stockpiles unexpectedly declined and as gasoline demand strengthened despite the high prices at the pump. The oil market deficit is not going away anytime soon as gasoline and distillate demand remains healthy, while jet fuel demand should pick up next month as international roars back.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil flat, gold edges higher on weak dollar

Oil prices have turned flat on Tuesday after ending with small losses at the start of the week. That came after Brent hit USD 86 and WTI fell just short of USD 84, both interesting levels of support and resistance in years gone by. Of course, it’s been some time since both traded at these levels so we should perhaps bear that in mind.
INDUSTRY

