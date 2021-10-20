CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushes: M. Night Shyamalan x Berlinale, Terrence Malick x Ford, Xavier Dolan x Adele

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI.NEWSAbove: M. Night Shyamalan on the set of Old (2021). Berlinale has announced that the one and...

theplaylist.net

Xavier Dolan And Adele Reunite For ‘Easy On Me’ Music Video

There are few absolute truths in this world, but one of them is that directors who continue to make music videos even after they’ve made a name for themselves in Hollywood are the best kind of directors. Don’t believe me? Look no further than Xavier Dolan, who has been recognized by both the Academy Awards and the Cannes Film Festival for movies like “It’s Only the End of the World” and “Mommy.” Despite this success, Dolan has never fully left the music video industry behind – and it is was with much celebration in both the film and music worlds that he recently reunited with singer-songwriter Adele on the “Easy On Me” music video.
MUSIC
The Stranger

Art House God Terrence Malick Is Now Selling Cars for Ford. What a Surprise.

Many consider Terrence Malick to be a cinematic genius and philosopher who thinks very deeply. His 2011 film The Tree of Life brought the birth of the universe, the formation galaxies, the ripples of time, the days of the dinosaurs, and an afterlife of Plutonic forms right into the suburban home of an all-American family — severe daddy, dreamy mommy, and a moody son with a dead brother.
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

Looking back on M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’

Servant on Apple TV+ can be seen as M. Night Shyamalan’s return to form. After a fantastic debut that became a cultural phenomenon, the director quickly became a victim of diminishing returns. Even worse, people began to see him as a punchline. This has changed in recent years, but it seems every movie Shyamalan releases has a stigma attached to it.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Memento Ending Explained: Explained Ending Memento

Much like M. Night Shyamalan has doomed himself as forever Hollywood's twist-ending guy, Christopher Nolan has steadily become the crank who just can't stop himself tinkering with time. I know this will upset a lot of Nolan fans, but his dedication to exploring this theme has become increasingly tiresome. What...
MOVIES
Deadline

John Woo Returns To Direct Joel Kinnaman In No-Dialogue Action Film ‘Silent Night;’ AFM

EXCLUSIVE: A bountiful AFM Market just got even better. Buyers are buzzing about Silent Night, the first U.S. action film in decades to be directed by the iconic Chinese filmmaker John Woo. Joel Kinnaman will star in an film that will tell a loud action tale, without a word of dialogue. Sources tell Deadline the story is basic, as a normal father heads into the underworld to avenge his young son’s death. The film is in negotiations to be financed by Capstone. John Wick’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christian Mercuri and Lori Tilkin are producing and Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan is overseeing with Joe Gatta. Other casting is underway. The prospect of a Woo return is as intriguing as his intention to make has buyers sparked up. After directing the stylistic Hong Kong action classics from The Killer to A Better Tomorrow, Hard Boiled and Bullet In The Head, Woo came to Hollywood and directed action films that included Face/Off, The Replacement Killers and Mission: Impossible II, Woo once again returned to make his films in China after the Ben Affleck-starrer Paycheck. Woo is repped by ICM Partners and Hansen Jacobson; Kinnaman by WME and Magnola.  
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Plans Scaled-Down ‘Film Club’ in France Following Industry Backlash

Netflix has unveiled its plan to host a retrospective of nine original movies, including Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” at the French Cinematheque in Paris and the Lumiere Institute in Lyon in December. Called the Netflix Film Club, the event will take place Dec. 7-14 and will comprise screenings of six movies that launched on the streamer earlier this year. Besides “The Power of the Dog,” these include Kornél Mundruczó’s “Pieces of a Woman,” Sam Levinson’s “Malcolm & Marie,” Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall,” Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty,” and Rebecca Hall’s “Passing,” as well as three anticipated movies...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
thefilmstage.com

Watch: Terrence Malick Has Directed a Ford Commercial Narrated by Don Cheadle

It looks like Sonic Drive-In will not be the last American brand that Terrence Malick captures on film. As the director continues to toil away in the editing room on his Biblical epic The Way of the Wind, he’s found the time to team with Ford to direct a new commercial for the car company.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling Reuniting With ‘Blue Valentine’ Director for Universal’s Monster Movie ‘Wolfman’

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance will reunite on “Wolfman,” the latest monster movie from Universal Pictures. Gosling and Cianfrance previously teamed on the Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Blue Valentine” and acclaimed thriller “The Place Beyond the Pines.” Cianfrance is taking over directing duties from Leigh Whannell (“The Invisible Man”), who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script. It is not clear what the new version of “Wolfman” will look like, but the movie is expected to be a modern take on the story about a man who is bitten and transforms...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) is the latest addition to the cast of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Netflix’s film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, from Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions. In the feature written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder), she will appear alongside previously announced cast members Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland and Joe Tippett. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was one of four stories in King’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form...
MOVIES
MUBI

Rushes: Notebook Magazine, "Benedetta" Trailer, Denis Villeneuve x Guillermo Del Toro

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. We're thrilled to announce Notebook magazine, a new biannual print-only publication dedicated to the art and culture of cinema, with original contributions by film artists, writers, curators, and archivists about a unique and eclectic array of cinematic subjects. Inside our pilot Issue 0 you'll find Apichatpong Weerasethakul reflecting on his personal journey and Wes Anderson on The French Dispatch and The New Yorker; explorations of moviegoing and odes to movie magazines; conversations between the cinema exhibitors of Milan's Cinema Beltrade and Dubai's Cinema Akil, as well as between directors Emma Seligman and Mike Leigh; movie posters from a milestone MoMA exhibition; sheet music handwritten by Nino Rota; new translations of writings by Yasujiro Ozu; and much more. This issue is printed in a limited edition and available for pre-order to MUBI subscribers only—get yours now, as they're already going fast. We hope you enjoy!
MOVIES
Variety

Can Clifton Collins Jr’s Performance in ‘Jockey’ Break the Oscars Curse for Latino Actors?

At the Middleburg Film Festival this month, there were two rapturous standing ovations in the main theater of the Salamander Resort, where all the prominent films screen. One was for the best picture front-runner “Belfast” from Focus Features. The other was for Clifton Collins Jr.’s heartfelt turn as an aging equestrian hoping for his final championship run in “Jockey” from Sony Pictures Classics. With more than 70 movie credits, the Los Angeles-born actor has been a staple at the movies for two decades. From his imprisoned corporal in “The Last Castle” (2001) to his Oscar-snubbed role as convicted murderer Perry Smith...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Chinaza Uche Joins Zach Braff’s MGM Drama ‘A Good Person’

Exclusive: Chinaza Uche (Dickinson) is joining Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Celeste O’Connor in A Good Person, the feature Zach Braff is directing for MGM, which is currently in production. Braff’s follow-up to 2017 heist comedy Going in Style follows Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 16 Best Horror Movies On HBO Max Right Now

HBO Max is still one of the younger players in the streaming game, but they've already made a big splash thanks to their pandemic-fueled decision to premiere new Warner Bros. releases simultaneously in theaters and on the service. The experiment will end at the end of 2021, at which point the ultimate merits of the decision will be debated back and forth -- but I'm here to say that high profile move isn't even HBO Max's greatest asset.
MOVIES
Variety

Josh O’Connor, Paul Mescal Unite for Gay Romance ‘History of Sound’ From Oliver Hermanus – AFM

“The Crown” star and recent Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and “Normal People” BAFTA winner Paul Mescal will star in gay romance “The History of Sound,” an Oliver Hermanus-directed adaptation of an award-winning short story. Produced by End Cue, the story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen. An official description of the pic reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed.” “The History of Sound” is based...
MOVIES

