Six Promising Latin American Series Projects Set to Pitch at Upcoming Sanfic Series (Exclusive)

Netflix unveiled the Future Gold Film Fellowship program on Tuesday, a partnership with Tribeca Studios and Gold House that will highlight talented directors in the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.
Tribeca Studios and a panel of industry leaders, including creators and actors such as Jon M. Chu, Daniel Dae Kim, Destin Daniel Cretton, Aneesh Chaganty, Christopher Kahunahana, Alice Wu, Janet Yang and Nina Yang Bongiovi, will award three API directors with production grants to make a scripted short film. The movies can cover any topic across all genres.
The program will showcase experienced directors and up-and-coming filmmakers who want to promote and...
