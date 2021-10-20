CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Six Promising Latin American Series Projects Set to Pitch at Upcoming Sanfic Series (Exclusive)

By Jamie Lang
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChile’s Santiago International Film Festival (Sanfic) has unveiled the full list of series projects set to pitch at its upcoming Sanfic Series...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

ViacomCBS International Partners With Italy’s Minerva on ‘Miss Fallaci Takes America’ TV Series (Exclusive)

ViacomCBS International Studios and Italy’s expanding Minerva Pictures have teamed up on “Miss Fallaci Takes America, a high-profile TV series about the 1958 journey to the U.S. of iconic Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci. The show, which is the first Italian original produced for Paramount Plus, will portray Fallaci’s early years...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Sky Greenlights 'Call My Agent' Italian Remake, Thriller Series 'Europa' From 'Downfall's' Oliver Hirschbiegel (EXCLUSIVE)

European pay-TV platform Sky will unveil an Italian adaptation of French hit series “Call My Agent,” and thriller series “Europa,” directed by German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel, who helmed the Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” at an event Friday at the Rome MIA Market. The Italian “Call My Agent” remake is being produced by...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘History of the World Part II’ Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and Executive Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

“History of the World, Part I” is finally getting a Part II, with Hulu ordering a variety series followup to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film, Variety has learned exclusively. “History of the World, Part II” is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those was the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks’ work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, “Jews in Space.” Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Patricia Clarkson, 'Game of Thrones' Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series 'Gray' (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Sidebar#Avant Garde#Sanfic Industria#The Southern Cone#Sanfic Series
seattlepi.com

Chile's Sanfic and Mexico's Morbido Grow Existing Partnership, Unveil 2021 Screenings and Pitches (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Sanfic Industria, the industry section of the Santiago International Film Festival (Sanfic), and Grupo Morbido, the Mexican horror conglomerate, have unveiled details for the 2021 Sanfic-Morbido industry events unspooling in early November, as well as a special poster designed by Chilean-Ecuadorian artist Alberto Montt to mark the occasion. In...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sanfic Industria Launches Public Screenings of Series (Exclusive)

In a nod to the growing demand for elevated television content in the market, Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival is launching screenings of select series to the general public as part of its Sanfic Series sidebar. As the first in Chile to launch such an event, Sanfic Series will be...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

As Christopher Walken’s ‘Outlaws’ Debuts, Producer Big Talk Confirms U.S. Adaptation of ‘Friday Night Dinner’ Going Straight to Series (Exclusive)

Kenton Allen, CEO of London-based outfit Big Talk Productions, has plenty to be pleased about. For the next two weeks, the company he has headed for over a decade will be dominating the Monday night primetime slot on BBC One in the U.K. First, at 8:30 p.m., with “The Goes Wrong Show,” and then at 9 p.m. with “The Outlaws,” about a group of small-time convicts completing community service together and which stars Christopher Walken in his first British television role.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
seattlepi.com

Paramount Players Options Gregg Hurwitz 'Marked Man' Books for Film Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The division of the ViacomCBS-owned studio, run by Jeremy Kramer, is eyeing lower budgets for the contemporary noir thrillers and specifically looking for diverse and perhaps first-time writers and directors to create the world. More from Variety. 'Pet Sematary' Prequel Casts Double Hand Amputee John W. Lawson (EXCLUSIVE) Paramount's 'Razorblade...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Partners With Tribeca Studios, Gold House for Film Fellowship Program

Netflix unveiled the Future Gold Film Fellowship program on Tuesday, a partnership with Tribeca Studios and Gold House that will highlight talented directors in the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.  Tribeca Studios and a panel of industry leaders, including creators and actors such as Jon M. Chu, Daniel Dae Kim, Destin Daniel Cretton, Aneesh Chaganty, Christopher Kahunahana, Alice Wu, Janet Yang and Nina Yang Bongiovi, will award three API directors with production grants to make a scripted short film.  The movies can cover any topic across all genres.  The program will showcase experienced directors and up-and-coming filmmakers who want to promote and...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Allen Maldonado & Earl Baylon Join Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series

Allen Maldonado and Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game franchise alum Earl Baylon have joined the voice cast of Netflix and Legendary’s Tomb Raider anime series. It is based on the Square Enix action-adventure video game that has spawned comic books and three feature films, with a fourth on the way. Maldonado and Baylon join previously announced Hayley Atwell, who voices iconic adventurer Lara Croft. The announcement comes as part of Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos-Montréal Tomb Raider 25th anniversary celebration today.
TV SERIES
Variety

Banijay Sets Deal With Acclaimed Musician Renaud Capucon to Nurture Emerging Classical Music Talent

Banijay has struck a deal with renowned French musician Renaud Capuçon to nurture emerging classical music talent for the local and global stage. Banijay, already a well-known content producer and developer, will extend its remit and work with Capuçon and provide the tools and support needed by new artists to forge a successful career in classical music. A French violinist, Capuçon is acclaimed on the classical music scene as a major soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. He will front the initiative and will make available his first-hand experience and established network towards furthering it. The initiative will deliver coaching, advice...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Day of the Dead’ Makeup Effects Artist Todd Masters On Being the ‘Monster Maker:’ ‘We Really Wrung Out Every Drop on This One”

In accordance with its namesake, the new Syfy series“Day of the Dead”  is jam-packed with the undead. Meet their maker: Emmy-award winning makeup effects artist Todd Masters. Masters — who is known for his work on “Slither,” “Tales from the Crypt” and “True Blood” — and his company MastersFX were given the lead to head the special zombie makeup effects on the series. This ode to George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds its audience that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of zombies trying to rip them apart. The series follows the story of six strangers...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Royal Television Society Sets In-Person 2022 Program Awards, Calls for Diversity

The U.K.’s Royal Television Society (Rts) has opened entries for the Rts Program Awards 2022, in partnership with Audio Network. After a pandemic-forced hybrid event this year, the 2022 edition will take place in-person at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on March 29. The Rts said in a statement: “In line...
WORLD
imdb.com

The Best Non-Marvel Movies From Marvel Directors

How does Marvel Studios keep doing it? Almost 30 films in, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only ballooned in popularity, building a reputation for reliability on a level unmatched by every other major multimedia franchise. There's no singular secret ingredient to Marvel's success, but it's hard not to attribute part of its everlasting appeal to its penchant for a variety of talent. Instead of the same handful of directors, Marvel Studios has given big projects to proven and talented filmmakers across the medium, from indie darlings to studio favorites.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Meet Lisette Alexis, the Actress Stepping Into Nicolas Cage's Shoes for the National Treasure Show

Move over, Benjamin Gates, there's a new history-obsessed burglar in town. And that's where Lisette Alexis comes in, the star of the brand-new National Treasure TV show. In the upcoming Disney+ series, based on the Nicolas Cage-led movie franchise, Alexis plays Jess, a young Latina heroine that loves a good mystery and has a knack for solving puzzles. Deadline reports that similar to the original films, Jess will uncover a buried treasure of her own, but with a new fresh twist as she discovers the truth about her parents and fights to save a lost Pan-American treasure. Though this is Alexis' first series, it isn't her first time on camera. As indie movie buffs may know, Alexis...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Junior Greenlights Series About First Responders From ‘Sofia the First’ Creator Craig Gerber (Exclusive)

Disney Junior has greenlighted an animated comedy-adventure about first responders that hails from Craig Gerber, who also created and exec produced the network’s hit series Sofia the First and its spinoff, Elena of Avalor. Like those two shows, Firebirds, set to premiere next year on Disney Junior and Disney+, is filled with music. The show follows team of young kids who are the children of first responders, along with their talking-vehicle sidekicks, as they embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero. This marks Gerber’s first series to debut under his Disney Branded Television overall development...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Star Trek: Prodigy Series Premiere Recap: New Friend Group — Grade It!

A new generation of misfits took to the stars in the series premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, which is now streaming on Paramount+. Dal R’El, a maverick teen with a penchant for talking, plotted his escape as a worker on a desolate mining planet. He soon found himself interrogated by Drednok, a menacing figure in search of an energy-based, telepathic life form known as Fugitive Zero. Dal nearly got away, until his tiny shuttle fell back to the surface.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Black-ish Just Landed the Best Guest Star for Their Farewell Season

This may not be a presidential election, but we're voting for Michelle Obama as Black-ish's best guest star yet. That's right, the former First Lady will be joining the Black-ish crew for an upcoming episode of their eight and final season. Talk about going out with a bang! ABC announced in a tweet on Thursday that Michelle will officially be on an episode when the final season premieres in early 2022. The account for Black-ish wrote on twitter, "#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star." Though exact details regarding the episode have not yet been revealed, we are...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Czech Filmmaker Martin Kohout to Follow Velvet Revolution Film With ‘Growth of the City’ (Exclusive)

Czech director Martin Kohout will turn his focus to the housing crisis, Variety has learned, developing a new film under the working title “Growth of the City.”. “No city is able to solve the housing crisis without building new apartments, so they just become bigger and bigger – it’s an endless process. This idea of never-ending growth is something I would like to explore, because it also has to do with climate change. Instead of focusing on the problem, we are just doing more,” he says.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy