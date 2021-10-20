Six Promising Latin American Series Projects Set to Pitch at Upcoming Sanfic Series (Exclusive)

This may not be a presidential election, but we're voting for Michelle Obama as Black-ish's best guest star yet. That's right, the former First Lady will be joining the Black-ish crew for an upcoming episode of their eight and final season. Talk about going out with a bang! ABC announced in a tweet on Thursday that Michelle will officially be on an episode when the final season premieres in early 2022. The account for Black-ish wrote on twitter, "#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star." Though exact details regarding the episode have not yet been revealed, we are...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO