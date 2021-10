Man, Rowan just keeps getting bigger and bigger, doesn't it?. First, Rowan lent its name to both the Rowan College of Gloucester County in Mantua and then to the Rowan College of South Jersey in Vineland, Cumberland County. Now, the Rowan name is heading back down to Cumberland yet again in the form of a brand new medical center that officially broke ground this week.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO