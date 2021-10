BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Flu season in Maine is quickly approaching. Experts say now is the time to get your flu shot, if you haven’t done so already. “As with so many things pandemic-related, we don’t know what the future will bring, but there are reasons to be concerned. But there are equivalent reasons to take steps to protect yourself. Namely, to go get your flu shot,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director.

