With the return of in-person classes this fall came the return of in-person exams — which students said have led them to adapt their studying and test-taking strategies. Both first years and sophomores are taking their first set of in-person midterms this semester, as sophomores took their exams online last year. Sophomores said in-person exams often have stricter time constraints and require more memorization compared to online exams, which were often open-note.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO