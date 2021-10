Since going public with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1998, Michael J. Fox has been an inspiration to many. And since starting his foundation two years later, he's raised over $1 billion for Parkinson's research. But, as the actor explained in a new interview, he didn't come forward with his diagnosis because he had big plans to help others and become a spokesperson for people living with Parkinson's. Instead, Fox revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis because he was being harassed by paparazzi.

