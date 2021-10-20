Antípodas Film Lab Opens in Seville as Southern Spain’s First Dedicated Post-Production Facility (Exclusive)

Medellín-based Héroe Films, the production company behind Henry Rincón’s “The City of Wild Beasts,” an HBO Max-Outsider Pictures pickup for the U.S., is teaming with Panamanian director Arturo Montenegro’s Q Films (“Everybody Changes”) to produce Paloma Valencia feature debut, “El susurro del río” (“The Whisper of the River”).
Héroe is also partnering with Colombia and U.S.-based 36 Grados and Colombian director-producer Felipe Martínez’s Proyectil on “God Level,” a “City of Wild Beasts” TV series spin-off.
The company is furthermore preparing Henry Rincón’s third feature, prison drama “Hummingbird Heart,” conceived as a co-production with Europe.
Combining folklore with socio-political themes through magic realism, “The Whisper...
