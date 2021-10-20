CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antípodas Film Lab Opens in Seville as Southern Spain’s First Dedicated Post-Production Facility (Exclusive)

By Jamie Lang
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South of Spain is getting its own dedicate post-production studio, Antípodas Film Lab, the first of its kind in the region....

Screendaily

Be For Films boards Pier-Philippe Chevigny’s migrant worker drama ‘Rive Sud’ (exclusive)

Brussels-based company Be For Films has acquired international sales rights to Canadian director Pier-Philippe Chevigny’s social drama Rive Sud (aka Richelieu), co-starring Marc-Andre Grondin and rising actress Ariane Castellanos. It is Chevigny’s debut feature after a number of shorts include the award-winning work Rebel, which debuted at Toronto and then...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Spain's Atera Films Takes Rights to 'Camila Comes Out Tonight' & 'Clara Sola' (EXCLUSIVE)

San Sebastian-based production-distribution outfit Atera Films has taken Spanish distribution rights to Inés María Barrionuevo’s “Camila Comes out Tonight” –sold by Latido Films – and Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s “Clara Sola,” whose international sales are handled by Luxbox. With the two new titles, Atera underscores its aim of discovering and making...
MOVIES
Variety

U.S., Spain-Based 34T Snags Sci-Fi Romcom ‘Queen of Lizards’ From Top Spanish Outfit Aquí y Allí (EXCLUSIVE)

Based out of the U.S. and Spain, 34T Sales has taken international rights to surrealist romcom “The Queen of Lizards,” directed by Nando Martínez and Juan González, who go by the name of Burnin’ Percebes. The feature is produced by Pedro Hernández at Madrid-based Aquí y Allí Films which first caught notice with “Here and There,” the debut feature of Antonio Méndez Esparza, which won Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prize in 2012. Carlos Vermut’s “Magical Girl” scooped San Sebastian’s Golden Shell in 2016, while another Aqua y all production, Méndez Esparza’s “Life and Nothing More,” was proclaimed an “essential film2 of...
MOVIES
Variety

Colombia’s Héroe Films Unveils Raft of TV, Film Co-Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Medellín-based Héroe Films, the production company behind Henry Rincón’s “The City of Wild Beasts,” an HBO Max-Outsider Pictures pickup for the U.S., is teaming with Panamanian director Arturo Montenegro’s Q Films (“Everybody Changes”) to produce Paloma Valencia feature debut, “El susurro del río” (“The Whisper of the River”). Héroe is also partnering with Colombia and U.S.-based 36 Grados and Colombian director-producer Felipe Martínez’s Proyectil on “God Level,” a “City of Wild Beasts” TV series spin-off. The company is furthermore preparing Henry Rincón’s third feature, prison drama “Hummingbird Heart,” conceived as a co-production with Europe. Combining folklore with socio-political themes through magic realism, “The Whisper...
MOVIES
Variety

Comedy Actioner ‘Cop Secret’ Sells Germany, Spain, Japan & Korea for Alief (EXCLUSIVE)

In first phase sales, Alief has closed multiple major territories across Europe and Asia on “Cop Secret,” one of the key titles marking as move towards the mainstream in the lineup at August’s Locarno Festival, where it had its world premiere. Made on the near eve of this year’s American Film Market, the sales announcement comes after the comedy action romp bowed in its native Iceland on Oct. 20 breaking a 15-year-old record for the biggest box office opening weekend for a local title. A buddy cop spoof rendering real the homoerotic undercurrents of the genre, having played the BFI London and...
MOVIES
SFGate

Turkish Drama 'Commitment Hasan' Sells in Foreign Markets for Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

“Commitment Hasan,” a Turkish drama by Semih Kaplanoğlu that world premiered at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, has been sold by Films Boutique to several key markets. The movie is part of a trilogy that began with “Commitment Asli,” Turkey’s official entry for the Oscar international feature film race in 2020. Kaplanoglu, one of Turkey’s most celebrated filmmaker, previously directed the trilogy “Grain,” “Honey” and “Milk.” “Grain” won Berlin’s Golden Bear award in 2010.
MOVIES
CBS News

Seville, Spain, to develop heat wave naming system

Seville, Spain, is hoping to become the first city in the world to name heat waves. Mauricio Rodas, former mayor of Quito, Ecuador and lead for the Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation's Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance, joins CBSN to discuss how the system would help other places.
ENVIRONMENT
Screendaily

Samuel Goldwyn Films catches ‘The Last Bus’ for the US (exclusive)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired US rights to Gillies McKinnon’s The Last Bus starring Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan from UK sales outfit Celsius Entertainment. The film has just screened at the Bari International Film Festival, run by ex-Venice chief Felice Laudadio earlier this month. Spall picked up the international award for best leading actor at the event.
MOVIES
Variety

Boogaloo, Les Films d’Ici Ready ‘Tolyatti Adrift,’ From Spanish Director Laura Sisteró (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Les Films d’Ici, producer of Denis Do’s “Funan,” has teamed with Barcelona-based Boogaloo Films, whose credits include Miguel Ángel Blanca’s “Magaluf Ghost Town,” to co-produce documentary feature “Tolyatti Adrift.” Directed by Laura Sisteró ­– an on-the-rise Catalan talent – “Tolyatti Adrift” is being presented at the WIP’s showcase of this week’s Malaga Festival Spanish Screenings. The film depicts a collection of young characters desperately searching for first opportunities and life dreams in an emblematic setting: the old Russian city of Tolyatti, formerly a symbol of progress and source of Soviet pride due to its car industry (the legendary LADA). It’s now the...
MOVIES
Variety

Seven Women Directors Team for ‘7 of Hearts’ Anthology in Spain (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish director and screenplay writer Mireia Noguera is one of seven female directors teaming up for Barcelona-based production house Corte A Films on the anthology “7 of Hearts.” Corte A Films is in the financing phase of the film, which is the second project by Esteve Rovira and Gerard Quinto, who directed “7 Reasons to Run Away (From Society),” with David Torras. The film won the Audience Award at the Gaudis. “Seven Reasons” featured seven darkly humorous stories revolving around protagonists that were detestable, proving the point that sometimes it is best to avoid other humans. “This new film, ‘7 of Hearts,’ is...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Bankside boards Terence Davies’ ‘The Post Office Girl’ (exclusive)

UK-based sales agency Bankside Films has boarded worldwide rights on Terrence Davies’ upcoming feature The Post Office Girl, adapted from the Stefan Zweig novel. Davies has been scouting locations on the project in Vienna this week, with the aim to shoot in summer next year with a mix of UK and European actors.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Czech Filmmaker Martin Kohout to Follow Velvet Revolution Film With ‘Growth of the City’ (Exclusive)

Czech director Martin Kohout will turn his focus to the housing crisis, Variety has learned, developing a new film under the working title “Growth of the City.”. “No city is able to solve the housing crisis without building new apartments, so they just become bigger and bigger – it’s an endless process. This idea of never-ending growth is something I would like to explore, because it also has to do with climate change. Instead of focusing on the problem, we are just doing more,” he says.
MOVIES
The Independent

The great wine robbery: ‘English speaking’ couple make off with expensive bottles from Spanish restaurant

Forty-five bottles of vintage wine, some dating back more than 200 years and worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, were stolen by an “English-speaking couple” from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Spain.The robbery took place from Atrio, a restaurant in  Caceres in western Spain, which has two Michelin stars, police said on Friday.Among the bottles which were taken was an 1806 Chateau d’Yquem which was bought at auction for €12,000 in London but was offered at the restaurant at a price of €350,000.Police have launched an investigation into what Spanish media have called the ‘theft of the century’.The couple were said to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged for trying to sell a 4,500 year-old meteorite fragment in Spain

A fragment of a meteorite that spent thousands of years passing through the Solar System before plunging to earth in Spain over 70 years ago was offered for sale on the internet for €50,000.A removal man who tried to sell part of the space rock has been charged with wrongful possession.The man, named only as Juan Carlos M, was charged with the attempted sale of the piece of meteorite that landed in the village of Reliegos, near Leon in northern Spain in 1947.The 17kg meteorite was said by scientists to be 4,500 years old.No one was injured when it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Seville to become world’s first city to name and rank heat waves

Can naming heat waves call more attention to them and save lives? Seville, Spain, will be the world’s first laboratory to test this concept in 2022, when the city launches a new initiative to name and rank heat waves, much like weather forecasters do for hurricanes. Public health officials have...
ENVIRONMENT

