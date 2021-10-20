Antípodas Film Lab Opens in Seville as Southern Spain’s First Dedicated Post-Production Facility (Exclusive)

Forty-five bottles of vintage wine, some dating back more than 200 years and worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, were stolen by an “English-speaking couple” from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Spain.The robbery took place from Atrio, a restaurant in Caceres in western Spain, which has two Michelin stars, police said on Friday.Among the bottles which were taken was an 1806 Chateau d’Yquem which was bought at auction for €12,000 in London but was offered at the restaurant at a price of €350,000.Police have launched an investigation into what Spanish media have called the ‘theft of the century’.The couple were said to have...

