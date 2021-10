Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. 11 a.m.: Amarillo EDC Offices, 801 S. Fillmore Ste. 205. (Executive session): deliberation regarding economic development negotiations regarding commercial or financial information received from a business prospect and/or to deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospects in manufacturing and education; deliberate the purchase of real property located in the northeast quadrant of the city of Amarillo. 4. Consideration of a resolution of the Amarillo EDC, authorizing the submission of an Economic Development Administration application to the U.S. Department of Commerce for the Economic Adjustment Assistance program, including American Rescue Plan funding; and authorizing the president of Amarillo EDC to act as the Amarillo executive officer and authorized representative in all matters pertaining to Amarillo EDC's participation in the program.

