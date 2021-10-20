The Function of Beauty membership is what haircare dreams are made of

It doesn't take much to convince me to buy things these days, especially when it comes to beauty products. I watch skincare reviews, makeup tutorials, hairstyle demos, and anything self-care–related like my life depends on it. After going through all of my screenshots and saved videos, I decided it was time to order a few of the things I'd been eyeing on social media. And to my delight, I was able to find everything I wanted at Nordstrom. What's in my cart right now? Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil (because the price of the actual perfume hurts my wallet), First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub (to help get rid of my pesky keratosis pilaris), Super Serum Skin Tint from Ilia (for dewy, glowing skin, of course) and Lip Glow Oil from Dior (no explanation needed), to name a few. Keep scrolling for all the beauty finds I'm currently feeling influenced to buy.

