Activision Blizzard have filed an application to halt the harassment and discrimination lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). This follows an update on the suit last week, which revealed that two DFEH lawyers previously worked for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), who're also going through legal proceedings with Actiblizzard, creating a conflict of interest. Now the Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft publishers want the DFEH's case to be paused so they can investigate, and decide whether they want to try and get the case disqualified, or find "other appropriate remedies".

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO