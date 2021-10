One of the biggest questions that was left by the first half of the premiere season of Masters of the Universe: Revelation was the fate of Prince Adam, the wielder of the power of Castle Grayskull who would become the hero dubbed He-Man. Returning from the dead in the introductory episode, Adam returned to Eternia but was then run-through by Skeletor in a sneak attack that left many wondering if the Prince was now deceased, though it seems that not only is he alive and kicking in the new trailer, he has gained a wild new transformation.

